Ministry of Panchayati Raj and IIM Bodh Gaya Launch 5-Day Transformative Management Programme

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya (IIM BG), is organizing a transformative 5-day residential Management Development Programme (MDP) from 2nd September to 6th September, 2024. This program is designed for the elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), including Presidents and Vice Presidents of District Panchayats, Pramukhs of Panchayat Samitis, Sarpanch (s) and various Panchayat officials.

Elected Representatives and Functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions from across eight States viz. Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are participating in the Training Program at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Bodh Gaya.

This program aims to enhance the leadership, management and governance skills of the Elected Representatives and Functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions. The initiative emphasizes the commitment of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to strengthening local governance and empowering Panchayats to deliver better services to the rural population.

The five–day intensive program will cover various aspects of leadership, management and ethics, Rural Innovation, Own Source Revenue (OSR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) etc. Participants will benefit from expert–led sessions, case studies, and interactive discussions designed to equip them with the knowledge and tools needed to lead their communities more effectively. It is expected that this program will significantly contribute to improving the effectiveness and efficiency of local governance in India.

Panchayats are the grassroots level agencies responsible for providing basic amenities and governance to the rural population. Their elected representatives and officials are extremely important stakeholders in fulfilling constitutionally mandated duties and making the vision of “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) a reality. This program recognizes their crucial role and aims to enhance their capabilities to serve their communities better.

A key focus of the program is on augmenting Own Source Revenue (OSR), which is essential for attaining financial sustainability and transforming Panchayats into “Saksham” (capable) Panchayats. By strengthening their financial independence, Panchayats can better address local needs and drive rural development.

The program also introduces participants to the latest management theories, tools, and skills. This approach aims to bring corporate-level professionalism to rural governance, ensuring effective and efficient utilization of resources. By adopting these advanced practices, Panchayats can significantly contribute to bringing prosperity to rural India.

