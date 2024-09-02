Ministry of Panchayati Raj and IIM Amritsar Launch Five-Day Management Development Programme

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, in partnership with the Indian Institute of Management Amritsar (IIM Amritsar), is conducting a five-day residential Management Development Programme (MDP) from 2nd to 6th September 2024.

The program involves Elected Representatives and Functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) from across ten States: Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir (UT), Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. These participants are attending the training at IIM Amritsar.

The primary goal of this program is to strengthen the leadership, management and governance skills of Panchayat Representatives and Functionaries. The initiative reflects the Ministry’s dedication to improving local governance and enhancing the ability of Panchayats to provide better services to rural communities.

Over the course of the five days, the program will cover various topics, including leadership, management, ethics, rural innovation, Own Source Revenue (OSR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Participants will engage in expert-led sessions, case studies, and interactive discussions, which are intended to equip them with the necessary knowledge and tools to lead their communities more effectively. This program is anticipated to play a significant role in enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of local governance in Grameen Bharat.

Panchayats are crucial at the grassroots level, responsible for providing essential services and governance to rural areas. The role of their elected representatives and officials is vital in meeting their constitutional responsibilities and contributing to the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India). This program aims to boost their capabilities to better serve their communities.

A key focus of the program is on increasing Own Source Revenue (OSR), which is vital for achieving financial sustainability and empowering Panchayats to become “Saksham” (capable) Panchayats. Strengthening their financial independence will enable Panchayats to better address local needs and drive rural development.

The program also introduces participants to the latest management theories, tools, and skills, bringing corporate-level professionalism to rural governance.This approach is intended to ensure effective and efficient use of resources, enabling Panchayats to significantly contribute to rural prosperity.

Overall, this program is expected to greatly improve the effectiveness and efficiency of local governance in India, ultimately leading to faster rural development and a better quality of life for rural citizens.