Ministry of New & Renewable Energy Sanctions Solar Park Scheme for NTPC’s 630 MW Solar Project

NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NREL), a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd., is executing a Solar Project having a capacity of 630 MW at Barethi (District-Chhatarpur) in Khajuraho Lok Sabha Constituency under Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) mode sanctioned by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) under the Solar Parks scheme.

The Land for the development of the project has been transferred to NREL. Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) for EPC Package and Pooling Substation Package have been issued by NREL and Tender is expected to be awarded by September, 2024. The expected date of completion of the project is March, 2026.