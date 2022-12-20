Ministry of New and Renewable Energy undertakes initiatives to improve research in Hydrogen based technology

New Delhi : The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has been supporting Research, Development and Demonstration (RD&D) projects through research institutions and industry inter alia for development of vehicles that run on hydrogen fuel. Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) through National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) has also undertaken RD&D projects on hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Hydrogen can be used as a fuel for vehicles through fuel cells which convert chemical energy of hydrogen to electricity or through modified internal combustion engines that can use hydrogen. Since both technologies are at pilot stage of development by the industry and not commercially tested in India, cost estimates and timelines of setting up this industry are presently not available.

This information was given by Shri R.K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.