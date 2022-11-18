Ministry of New and Renewable Energy organizes seminar on “National Bio Energy Programme”

New Delhi : Ministry of New and Renewable Energy organized a seminar on the “National Bio Energy Programme”, today in New Delhi in partnership with UNIDO and GEF, as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM). During the inaugural session, Shri R.K Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy unveiled the compendium of the National Bio Energy Programme and launched the Biourja and Biogas portals. In his inaugural address, Shri R.K Singh enumerated the importance of Bioenergy for providing clean cooking through biogas, co-firing in thermal power plants by utilizing biomass pellets and briquettes and BioCNG for transport. He emphasized that the benefits of utilization of surplus biomass should reach the rural household by way of an additional source of income for farmers.

Shri Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Secretary MNRE stressed the need for Bioenergy promotion not only because of its energy potential but also the large socio-economic benefits associated with it. Secretary DDWS described waste as a source of wealth and emphasized the concept of ‘kachre-se-kanchan’.

During the seminar, salient features of the National Bioenergy Programme and its implementation mechanism were discussed. Issues related to the financing of Bioenergy projects, the resource potential of biomass and waste in India along with the socio-economic benefits of the Bioenergy sector were dwelled upon. The seminar saw representation from the Industry, Project Developers, State Implementing Agencies Financial Institutions and officials of various stakeholder Ministries of the Government of India.

Background:

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India has notified the National Bioenergy Programme on November 2, 2022. MNRE has continued the National Bioenergy Programme for the period from FY 2021-22 to 2025-26. The Programme has been recommended for implementation in two Phases. The Phase-I of the Programme has been approved with a budget outlay of Rs. 858 crores.

The National Bioenergy Programme will comprise the following sub-schemes:

Waste to Energy Programme (Programme on Energy from Urban, Industrial and Agricultural Wastes /Residues) to support the setting up of large Biogas, BioCNG and Power plants (excluding MSW to Power projects). Biomass Programme (Scheme to Support Manufacturing of Briquettes & Pellets and Promotion of Biomass (non-bagasse) based cogeneration in Industries) to support setting up of pellets and briquettes for use in power generation and non-bagasse based power generation projects. Biogas Programme to support setting up of family and medium size Biogas in rural areas.

Programme guidelines are available at https://mnre.gov.in/.

To utilize huge surplus biomass, cattle dung, and industrial and urban biowaste available in the country for recovery of energy, the MNRE has been promoting bioenergy in India since the 1980s. One major support extended by MNRE has been Central Financial Assistance provided for setting up of Bioenergy projects such as Biogas, BioCNG, and Power from urban, Industrial and Agricultural Waste / Residues for reducing their capital cost/ interest on loans, therefore, increasing project viability.