Ministry of MSME Reports Surge in Small Product Exports

MSME sector has a significant contribution in GDP, employment generation, manufacturing output, and exports in the country. The sector is manufacturing a large variety of products including small products.
Product/sector wise details of MSME units and State wise details of MSME units as per Udyam Registration Portal and Udyam Assist Portal (UAP) are at Annexure -1 and Annexure-2 respectively.
To augment the export from MSME sector, Ministry of MSME is implementing the International Cooperation (IC) Scheme under which financial assistance is provided on reimbursement basis to the eligible Central / State Government organizations and Industry Associations to facilitate / participation of MSMEs in international exhibitions, fairs and buyer-seller meets held abroad and for organizing international conference, seminar and workshops in India with the aim of technology upgradation, modernization, joint venture etc. Further, under the new component of IC Scheme namely Capacity Building of First Time Exporters (CBFTE) launched in June 2022, reimbursement is provided to new micro & small enterprises (MSE) exporters for costs incurred on Registration-cum-Membership Certification (RCMC) with EPCs, Export Insurance Premium and testing & quality certification for exports. These interventions under IC Scheme assist the exporters in MSME sector to increase their access to international markets.
Ministry of MSME has established 60 Export Facilitation Centers (EFCs) across the country with an aim to provide requisite mentoring and handholding support to MSEs.
Central Government supplements the efforts of the State/UT Government through various schemes, programmes and policy initiatives for overall development and promotion of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). These schemes/ programmes include MSME Champions Scheme, Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) etc.
Government has taken a number of initiatives to support the MSME sector. Some of them are:
- Collateral free loan up to a limit of Rs. 500 lakh (w.e.f. 01.04.23) to MSEs with guarantee coverage up to 85 % for various categories of loan through Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) under Credit Guarantee Scheme.
- Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through Self Reliant India Fund. This scheme has a provision for corpus of Rs.10,000 crore from Government of India.
- New revised criteria for classification of MSMEs.
- Registration of MSMEs through ”Udyam Registration Portal” for Ease of Doing Business.
- No global tenders for procurement up to Rs. 200 crore
- Inclusion of retail and whole sale trades as MSMEs w.e.f. 02.07.2021.
- Non-tax benefits extended for 3 years in case of an upward change in status of MSMEs.
- Roll out of Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme with an outlay of Rs. 6,000 crore over 5 years.
- Integration of Udyam Registration Portal with National Career Service (NCS) of Ministry of Labour & Employment and Skill India Digital of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Registered MSMEs are enabled to reach out to trained manpower and capacity building.
- Under Vivad se Vishwas – I, relief by way of refund of 95% of the deducted performance security, bid security and liquidated damages was provided to MSMEs. Relief was also provided to MSMEs debarred for default in execution of contracts.
- Launch of Udyam Assist Platform (UAP) to bring the Informal Micro Enterprises (IMEs) under the formal ambit for availing the benefit under Priority Sector Lending (PSL).
- Launch of ‘PM Vishwakarma’ Scheme on 17.09.2023 to provide end to end holistic benefits to the traditional artisans and craftspeople engaged in 18 trades.
This information was given by the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.
|Annexure-1
|NIC Two Digit Wise Total Manufacturing MSMEs Registered Under Udyam & UAP Since 01/07/2020 to 23/07/2024
|Sl. No.
|Code
|Description
|UDYAM
|UAP
|Total
|1
|01
|Crop and animal production, hunting and related service activities
|4,50,104
|4,14,157
|8,64,261
|2
|05
|Mining and quarring
|37,787
|11,604
|49,391
|3
|06
|Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas
|12,064
|934
|12,998
|4
|07
|Mining of metal ores
|40,686
|6,975
|47,661
|5
|08
|Other mining and quarring
|2,01,368
|4,723
|2,06,091
|6
|09
|Mining support service activities
|36,770
|–
|36,770
|7
|10
|Manufacture of food products
|22,33,252
|2,57,930
|24,91,182
|8
|11
|Manufacture of beverages
|1,05,899
|1,943
|1,07,842
|9
|12
|Manufacture of tobacco products
|38,681
|684
|39,365
|10
|13
|Manufacture of textiles
|10,60,761
|2,93,159
|13,53,920
|11
|14
|Manufacture of wearing apparel
|9,00,873
|4,63,528
|13,64,401
|12
|15
|Manufacture of leather and related products
|1,72,297
|83,632
|2,55,929
|13
|16
|Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials
|3,22,481
|86,637
|4,09,118
|14
|17
|Manufacture of paper and paper products
|2,10,710
|5,984
|2,16,694
|15
|18
|Printing and reproduction of recorded media
|1,79,810
|–
|1,79,810
|16
|19
|Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products
|30,700
|3,416
|34,116
|17
|20
|Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
|3,03,554
|99,985
|4,03,539
|18
|21
|Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products
|1,16,963
|1,650
|1,18,613
|19
|22
|Manufacture of rubber and plastics products
|2,62,638
|37,949
|3,00,587
|20
|23
|Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
|3,14,009
|70,479
|3,84,488
|21
|24
|Manufacture of basic metals
|2,52,917
|7,329
|2,60,246
|22
|25
|Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
|4,35,265
|91,697
|5,26,962
|23
|26
|Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
|1,61,900
|1,687
|1,63,587
|24
|27
|Manufacture of electrical equipment
|2,69,344
|8,019
|2,77,363
|25
|28
|Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.
|3,53,660
|29,831
|3,83,491
|26
|29
|Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|1,01,979
|3,363
|1,05,342
|27
|30
|Manufacture of other transport equipment
|72,846
|5,168
|78,014
|28
|31
|Manufacture of furniture
|2,91,461
|2,26,498
|5,17,959
|29
|32
|Other manufacturing
|10,87,765
|2,04,961
|12,92,726
|30
|33
|Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
|3,94,087
|–
|3,94,087
|31
|35
|Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|78,518
|1,273
|79,791
|32
|36
|Water collection, treatment and supply
|49,663
|1,152
|50,815
|33
|37
|Sewerage
|18,111
|1,310
|19,421
|34
|38
|Waste collection, treatment and disposal activities; materials recovery
|42,145
|1,362
|43,507
|35
|39
|Remediation activities and other waste management services
|8,887
|5
|8,892
|36
|41
|Construction of building
|6,67,040
|3,12,912
|9,79,952
|37
|42
|Civil Engineering
|3,92,820
|9,201
|4,02,021
|38
|43
|Specialized construction activities
|5,35,590
|92
|5,35,682
|Total:-
|1,22,45,405
|2751229
|1,49,96,634
|Report Dated:- 23/07/2024 01:20 PM
|Note:- Total number of MSMEs (NIC Two digit wise) are different from Total Number of Enterprise Registered. These figures are different because one enterprise can choose more than one NIC Activities)
|
Annexure-2
|State Wise Total Manufacturing MSMEs Registered Under Udyam & UAP Since 01/07/2020 to 23/07/2024
|Sl. No.
|State
|Udyam
|UAP
|Total
|1
|ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS
|2,361
|236
|2,597
|2
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|1,86,508
|94,692
|2,81,200
|3
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|3,898
|284
|4,182
|4
|ASSAM
|1,56,428
|34,715
|1,91,143
|5
|BIHAR
|2,78,949
|89,676
|3,68,625
|6
|CHANDIGARH
|7,074
|577
|7,651
|7
|CHHATTISGARH
|71,420
|56,500
|1,27,920
|8
|DELHI
|1,94,173
|15,549
|2,09,722
|9
|GOA
|8,908
|9,703
|18,611
|10
|GUJARAT
|6,62,485
|1,36,693
|7,99,178
|11
|HARYANA
|2,19,811
|33,214
|2,53,025
|12
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|28,643
|8,191
|36,834
|13
|JAMMU AND KASHMIR
|1,14,510
|82,963
|1,97,473
|14
|JHARKHAND
|91,001
|45,229
|1,36,230
|15
|KARNATAKA
|3,78,268
|2,31,539
|6,09,807
|16
|KERALA
|1,74,095
|1,10,824
|2,84,919
|17
|LADAKH
|2,570
|2,397
|4,967
|18
|LAKSHADWEEP
|129
|110
|239
|19
|MADHYA PRADESH
|2,75,101
|1,23,322
|3,98,423
|20
|MAHARASHTRA
|10,17,041
|1,58,127
|11,75,168
|21
|MANIPUR
|33,244
|3,994
|37,238
|22
|MEGHALAYA
|4,393
|220
|4,613
|23
|MIZORAM
|5,122
|277
|5,399
|24
|NAGALAND
|8,924
|1,463
|10,387
|25
|ODISHA
|1,84,285
|68,969
|2,53,254
|26
|PUDUCHERRY
|7,651
|5,866
|13,517
|27
|PUNJAB
|2,84,181
|19,430
|3,03,611
|28
|RAJASTHAN
|5,66,754
|1,10,095
|6,76,849
|29
|SIKKIM
|1,679
|325
|2,004
|30
|TAMIL NADU
|7,92,692
|1,32,990
|9,25,682
|31
|TELANGANA
|1,98,156
|35,478
|2,33,634
|32
|THE DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN AND DIU
|5,395
|204
|5,599
|33
|TRIPURA
|18,862
|9,427
|28,289
|34
|UTTAR PRADESH
|7,02,779
|1,13,102
|8,15,881
|35
|UTTARAKHAND
|54,143
|12,762
|66,905
|36
|WEST BENGAL
|2,98,289
|1,70,814
|4,69,103
|Total:-
|70,39,922
|19,19,957
|89,59,879