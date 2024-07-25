National

Ministry of MSME Reports Surge in Small Product Exports

By Odisha Diary bureau

MSME sector has a significant contribution in GDP, employment generation, manufacturing output, and exports in the country. The sector is manufacturing a large variety of products including small products.

Product/sector wise details of MSME units and State wise details of MSME units as per Udyam Registration Portal and Udyam Assist Portal (UAP) are at Annexure -1 and  Annexure-2 respectively.

To augment the export from MSME sector, Ministry of MSME is implementing the International Cooperation (IC) Scheme under which financial assistance is provided on reimbursement basis to the eligible Central / State Government organizations and Industry Associations to facilitate / participation of MSMEs in international exhibitions, fairs and buyer-seller meets held abroad and for organizing international conference, seminar and workshops in India with the aim of technology upgradation, modernization, joint venture etc. Further, under the new component of IC Scheme namely Capacity Building of First Time Exporters (CBFTE) launched in June 2022, reimbursement is provided to new micro & small enterprises (MSE) exporters for costs incurred on Registration-cum-Membership Certification (RCMC) with EPCs, Export Insurance Premium and testing & quality certification for exports. These interventions under IC Scheme assist the exporters in MSME sector to increase their access to international markets.

Ministry of MSME has established 60 Export Facilitation Centers (EFCs) across the country with an aim to provide requisite mentoring and handholding support to MSEs.

Central Government supplements the efforts of the State/UT Government through various schemes, programmes and policy initiatives for overall development and promotion of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). These schemes/ programmes include MSME Champions Scheme, Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) etc.

Government has taken a number of initiatives to support the MSME sector. Some of them are:

  1. Collateral free loan up to a limit of Rs. 500 lakh (w.e.f. 01.04.23) to MSEs with guarantee coverage up to 85 % for various categories of loan through Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) under Credit Guarantee Scheme.
  2. Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through Self Reliant India Fund. This scheme has a provision for corpus of Rs.10,000 crore from Government of India.
  3. New revised criteria for classification of MSMEs.
  4. Registration of MSMEs through ”Udyam Registration Portal” for Ease of Doing Business.
  5. No global tenders for procurement up to Rs. 200 crore
  6. Inclusion of retail and whole sale trades as MSMEs w.e.f. 02.07.2021.
  7. Non-tax benefits extended for 3 years in case of an upward change in status of MSMEs.
  8. Roll out of Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme with an outlay of Rs. 6,000 crore over 5 years.
  9. Integration of Udyam Registration Portal with National Career Service (NCS) of Ministry of Labour & Employment and Skill India Digital of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Registered MSMEs are enabled to reach out to trained manpower and capacity building.
  10. Under Vivad se Vishwas – I, relief by way of refund of 95% of the deducted performance security, bid security and liquidated damages was provided to MSMEs. Relief was also provided to MSMEs debarred for default in execution of contracts.
  11. Launch of Udyam Assist Platform (UAP) to bring the Informal Micro Enterprises (IMEs) under the formal ambit for availing the benefit under Priority Sector Lending (PSL).
  12. Launch of ‘PM Vishwakarma’ Scheme on 17.09.2023 to provide end to end holistic benefits to the traditional artisans and craftspeople engaged in 18 trades.

 

This information was given by the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Annexure-1
NIC Two Digit Wise Total Manufacturing MSMEs Registered Under Udyam & UAP Since 01/07/2020 to 23/07/2024
Sl. No. Code Description UDYAM UAP Total
1 01 Crop and animal production, hunting and related service activities 4,50,104 4,14,157 8,64,261
2 05 Mining and quarring 37,787 11,604 49,391
3 06 Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas 12,064 934 12,998
4 07 Mining of metal ores 40,686 6,975 47,661
5 08 Other mining and quarring 2,01,368 4,723 2,06,091
6 09 Mining support service activities 36,770 36,770
7 10 Manufacture of food products 22,33,252 2,57,930 24,91,182
8 11 Manufacture of beverages 1,05,899 1,943 1,07,842
9 12 Manufacture of tobacco products 38,681 684 39,365
10 13 Manufacture of textiles 10,60,761 2,93,159 13,53,920
11 14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 9,00,873 4,63,528 13,64,401
12 15 Manufacture of leather and related products 1,72,297 83,632 2,55,929
13 16 Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 3,22,481 86,637 4,09,118
14 17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 2,10,710 5,984 2,16,694
15 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 1,79,810 1,79,810
16 19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 30,700 3,416 34,116
17 20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 3,03,554 99,985 4,03,539
18 21 Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products 1,16,963 1,650 1,18,613
19 22 Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 2,62,638 37,949 3,00,587
20 23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 3,14,009 70,479 3,84,488
21 24 Manufacture of basic metals 2,52,917 7,329 2,60,246
22 25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 4,35,265 91,697 5,26,962
23 26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 1,61,900 1,687 1,63,587
24 27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 2,69,344 8,019 2,77,363
25 28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 3,53,660 29,831 3,83,491

 

26 29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 1,01,979 3,363 1,05,342
27 30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 72,846 5,168 78,014
28 31 Manufacture of furniture 2,91,461 2,26,498 5,17,959
29 32 Other manufacturing 10,87,765 2,04,961 12,92,726
30 33 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment 3,94,087 3,94,087
31 35 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 78,518 1,273 79,791
32 36 Water collection, treatment and supply 49,663 1,152 50,815
33 37 Sewerage 18,111 1,310 19,421
34 38 Waste collection, treatment and disposal activities; materials recovery 42,145 1,362 43,507
35 39 Remediation activities and other waste management services 8,887 5 8,892
36 41 Construction of building 6,67,040 3,12,912 9,79,952
37 42 Civil Engineering 3,92,820 9,201 4,02,021
38 43 Specialized construction activities 5,35,590 92 5,35,682
Total:- 1,22,45,405 2751229 1,49,96,634
Report Dated:- 23/07/2024 01:20 PM
Note:-  Total number of MSMEs (NIC Two digit wise) are different from  Total Number of Enterprise Registered. These figures are different because one enterprise can choose more than one NIC Activities)

 

 

 

Annexure-2
State Wise Total Manufacturing MSMEs Registered Under Udyam & UAP Since 01/07/2020 to 23/07/2024
Sl. No. State Udyam UAP Total
1 ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS                2,361                   236                2,597
2 ANDHRA PRADESH          1,86,508              94,692          2,81,200
3 ARUNACHAL PRADESH                3,898                   284                4,182
4 ASSAM          1,56,428              34,715          1,91,143
5 BIHAR          2,78,949              89,676          3,68,625
6 CHANDIGARH                7,074                   577                7,651
7 CHHATTISGARH              71,420              56,500          1,27,920
8 DELHI          1,94,173              15,549          2,09,722
9 GOA                8,908                9,703              18,611
10 GUJARAT          6,62,485          1,36,693          7,99,178
11 HARYANA          2,19,811              33,214          2,53,025
12 HIMACHAL PRADESH              28,643                8,191              36,834
13 JAMMU AND KASHMIR          1,14,510              82,963          1,97,473
14 JHARKHAND              91,001              45,229          1,36,230
15 KARNATAKA          3,78,268          2,31,539          6,09,807
16 KERALA          1,74,095          1,10,824          2,84,919
17 LADAKH                2,570                2,397                4,967
18 LAKSHADWEEP                   129                   110                   239
19 MADHYA PRADESH          2,75,101          1,23,322          3,98,423
20 MAHARASHTRA        10,17,041          1,58,127        11,75,168
21 MANIPUR              33,244                3,994              37,238
22 MEGHALAYA                4,393                   220                4,613
23 MIZORAM                5,122                   277                5,399
24 NAGALAND                8,924                1,463              10,387
25 ODISHA          1,84,285              68,969          2,53,254
26 PUDUCHERRY                7,651                5,866              13,517
27 PUNJAB          2,84,181              19,430          3,03,611
28 RAJASTHAN          5,66,754          1,10,095          6,76,849
29 SIKKIM                1,679                   325                2,004
30 TAMIL NADU          7,92,692          1,32,990          9,25,682
31 TELANGANA          1,98,156              35,478          2,33,634
32 THE DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN AND DIU                5,395                   204                5,599
33 TRIPURA              18,862                9,427              28,289
34 UTTAR PRADESH          7,02,779          1,13,102          8,15,881
35 UTTARAKHAND              54,143              12,762              66,905
36 WEST BENGAL          2,98,289          1,70,814          4,69,103
Total:-        70,39,922        19,19,957        89,59,879
