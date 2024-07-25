Ministry of MSME Reports Surge in Small Product Exports

MSME sector has a significant contribution in GDP, employment generation, manufacturing output, and exports in the country. The sector is manufacturing a large variety of products including small products.

Product/sector wise details of MSME units and State wise details of MSME units as per Udyam Registration Portal and Udyam Assist Portal (UAP) are at Annexure -1 and Annexure-2 respectively.

To augment the export from MSME sector, Ministry of MSME is implementing the International Cooperation (IC) Scheme under which financial assistance is provided on reimbursement basis to the eligible Central / State Government organizations and Industry Associations to facilitate / participation of MSMEs in international exhibitions, fairs and buyer-seller meets held abroad and for organizing international conference, seminar and workshops in India with the aim of technology upgradation, modernization, joint venture etc. Further, under the new component of IC Scheme namely Capacity Building of First Time Exporters (CBFTE) launched in June 2022, reimbursement is provided to new micro & small enterprises (MSE) exporters for costs incurred on Registration-cum-Membership Certification (RCMC) with EPCs, Export Insurance Premium and testing & quality certification for exports. These interventions under IC Scheme assist the exporters in MSME sector to increase their access to international markets.

Ministry of MSME has established 60 Export Facilitation Centers (EFCs) across the country with an aim to provide requisite mentoring and handholding support to MSEs.

Central Government supplements the efforts of the State/UT Government through various schemes, programmes and policy initiatives for overall development and promotion of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). These schemes/ programmes include MSME Champions Scheme, Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) etc.

Government has taken a number of initiatives to support the MSME sector. Some of them are:

Collateral free loan up to a limit of Rs. 500 lakh (w.e.f. 01.04.23) to MSEs with guarantee coverage up to 85 % for various categories of loan through Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) under Credit Guarantee Scheme. Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through Self Reliant India Fund. This scheme has a provision for corpus of Rs.10,000 crore from Government of India. New revised criteria for classification of MSMEs. Registration of MSMEs through ”Udyam Registration Portal” for Ease of Doing Business. No global tenders for procurement up to Rs. 200 crore Inclusion of retail and whole sale trades as MSMEs w.e.f. 02.07.2021. Non-tax benefits extended for 3 years in case of an upward change in status of MSMEs. Roll out of Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme with an outlay of Rs. 6,000 crore over 5 years. Integration of Udyam Registration Portal with National Career Service (NCS) of Ministry of Labour & Employment and Skill India Digital of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Registered MSMEs are enabled to reach out to trained manpower and capacity building. Under Vivad se Vishwas – I, relief by way of refund of 95% of the deducted performance security, bid security and liquidated damages was provided to MSMEs. Relief was also provided to MSMEs debarred for default in execution of contracts. Launch of Udyam Assist Platform (UAP) to bring the Informal Micro Enterprises (IMEs) under the formal ambit for availing the benefit under Priority Sector Lending (PSL). Launch of ‘PM Vishwakarma’ Scheme on 17.09.2023 to provide end to end holistic benefits to the traditional artisans and craftspeople engaged in 18 trades.

This information was given by the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Annexure-1 NIC Two Digit Wise Total Manufacturing MSMEs Registered Under Udyam & UAP Since 01/07/2020 to 23/07/2024 Sl. No. Code Description UDYAM UAP Total 1 01 Crop and animal production, hunting and related service activities 4,50,104 4,14,157 8,64,261 2 05 Mining and quarring 37,787 11,604 49,391 3 06 Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas 12,064 934 12,998 4 07 Mining of metal ores 40,686 6,975 47,661 5 08 Other mining and quarring 2,01,368 4,723 2,06,091 6 09 Mining support service activities 36,770 – 36,770 7 10 Manufacture of food products 22,33,252 2,57,930 24,91,182 8 11 Manufacture of beverages 1,05,899 1,943 1,07,842 9 12 Manufacture of tobacco products 38,681 684 39,365 10 13 Manufacture of textiles 10,60,761 2,93,159 13,53,920 11 14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 9,00,873 4,63,528 13,64,401 12 15 Manufacture of leather and related products 1,72,297 83,632 2,55,929 13 16 Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 3,22,481 86,637 4,09,118 14 17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 2,10,710 5,984 2,16,694 15 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 1,79,810 – 1,79,810 16 19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 30,700 3,416 34,116 17 20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 3,03,554 99,985 4,03,539 18 21 Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products 1,16,963 1,650 1,18,613 19 22 Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 2,62,638 37,949 3,00,587 20 23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 3,14,009 70,479 3,84,488 21 24 Manufacture of basic metals 2,52,917 7,329 2,60,246 22 25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 4,35,265 91,697 5,26,962 23 26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 1,61,900 1,687 1,63,587 24 27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 2,69,344 8,019 2,77,363 25 28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 3,53,660 29,831 3,83,491

26 29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 1,01,979 3,363 1,05,342 27 30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 72,846 5,168 78,014 28 31 Manufacture of furniture 2,91,461 2,26,498 5,17,959 29 32 Other manufacturing 10,87,765 2,04,961 12,92,726 30 33 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment 3,94,087 – 3,94,087 31 35 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 78,518 1,273 79,791 32 36 Water collection, treatment and supply 49,663 1,152 50,815 33 37 Sewerage 18,111 1,310 19,421 34 38 Waste collection, treatment and disposal activities; materials recovery 42,145 1,362 43,507 35 39 Remediation activities and other waste management services 8,887 5 8,892 36 41 Construction of building 6,67,040 3,12,912 9,79,952 37 42 Civil Engineering 3,92,820 9,201 4,02,021 38 43 Specialized construction activities 5,35,590 92 5,35,682 Total:- 1,22,45,405 2751229 1,49,96,634 Report Dated:- 23/07/2024 01:20 PM Note:- Total number of MSMEs (NIC Two digit wise) are different from Total Number of Enterprise Registered. These figures are different because one enterprise can choose more than one NIC Activities)