New Delhi : The Government runs various programmers/schemes to boost business potential and to compete with other e-commerce large business entities through various digitalization initiatives for MSMEs such as Udyam portal, MSME Champions Portal, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), msmemart.com. In addition, MSME SAMBANDH for monitoring of procurement by Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) from Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) and MSME SAMADHAAN portals for filling applications regarding delayed payments. As on date 1.24 crore MSMEs are registered in Udyam Registration portal and further benefitted through various programmes. Procurement from Central Ministries / Departments / CPSEs made purchases about Rs. 95576 Cr. from MSEs under Public Procurement Policy (PPP) for MSEs and 21,360 applications filed by MSMEs have been disposed by MSEFC council.

The information with respect to the status of revenue and profitability of MSMEs is not centrally maintained by Ministry of MSME.

Under the MSME Champions Schemes ‘Digital MSME’ component has been included for digital empowerment of MSMEs in the country. The Ministry of MSME propose to support MSMEs through “Digital MSME” a component of MSME Champions Scheme to bring in digitization and digitalization and to make MSMEs digitally empowered and motivate them to adopt digital tools, applications and technologies in their production & business processes with a view to improve their competitiveness.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.