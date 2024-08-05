Ministry of MSME Promotes Export of Domestic Products to Strengthen Global Presence

Udyam Registration Portal has been launched on 01.07.2020 with the new revised criteria for classification of MSMEs. As on 31.07.2024, the number of MSMEs registered in all India on the Udyam Registration Portal and Udyam Assist Platform was4.77Crore. The year wise details are attached as annexure I.

As per the information culled out from the Data Dissemination Portal of Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS), the share of export of MSME specified products in all India exports are as follows:

Year Share of export of MSME specified products in all India exports (in %) 2021-22 45.03% 2022-23 43.59% 2023-24 45.73%

To augment the export from MSME sector, Ministry of MSME is implementing the International Cooperation (IC) Scheme under which financial assistance is provided on reimbursement basis to the eligible Central / State Government organizations and Industry Associations to facilitate /participation of MSMEs in international exhibitions, fairs and buyer-seller meets held abroad and for organizing international conference, seminar and workshops in India with the aim of technology upgradation, modernization, joint venture etc. Further, under the new component of IC Scheme namely Capacity Building of First Time Exporters (CBFTE) launched in June 2022, reimbursement is provided to new micro & small enterprises (MSE) exporters for costs incurred on Registration-cum-Membership Certification (RCMC) with EPCs, Export Insurance Premium and testing & quality certification forexports. These interventions under IC Scheme assist the exporters in MSME sector to increase theiraccess to international markets.

Further, Ministry of MSME has established 60 Export Facilitation Centers (EFCs) across the country with an aim to provide requisite mentoring and handholding support to MSEs.

