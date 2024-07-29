Ministry of MSME Highlights Job Growth Opportunities in the Sector

Udyam Registration Portal was launched on 01.07.2020. As on 24.07.2024, the total employment reported by MSMEs on the Udyam Registration Portal and Udyam Assist Platform is 20.51crore. The year wise details are as follows:

Period / FY Udyam Registration Portal Udyam Assist Platform* Total 2020-21

(01/07/2020 – 31/03/2021) 2,72,96,365 – 2,72,96,365 2021-22 3,49,54,322 – 3,49,54,322 2022-23 4,46,95,314 13,32,489 4,60,27,803 2023-24 7,51,13,797 2,22,90,752 9,74,04,549 Total 18,20,59,798 2,36,23,241 20,56,83,039

*Launched on 11.01.2023

Ministry of MSME has been implementing Champions Scheme for promoting competitiveness amongst Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by creating awareness amongst MSMEs about Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) practices and motivate and incentivise them for ZED Certification, whereby MSMEs can reduce wastages substantially, increase productivity, enhance environmental consciousness, save energy, optimally use natural resources, expand their markets, etc.

Government is implementing different schemes and programmes like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme(MGNREGS), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhayaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), Rural Self-Employment and Training Institute (RSETIs), Deen Dayal Antodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), etc. to generate employment including in MSME sector.

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) implements various schemes and programmes aimed at promotion and development of MSME sector, thereby creating more jobs. These schemes and programmes include Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP), etc.

Government has taken a number of initiatives to support the MSME Sector. Some of them are: