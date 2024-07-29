Ministry of MSME Highlights Job Growth Opportunities in the Sector

Udyam Registration Portal was launched on 01.07.2020. As on 24.07.2024, the total employment reported by MSMEs on the Udyam Registration Portal and Udyam Assist Platform is 20.51crore. The year wise details are as follows:
|Period / FY
|Udyam Registration Portal
|Udyam Assist Platform*
|Total
|2020-21
(01/07/2020 – 31/03/2021)
|2,72,96,365
|–
|2,72,96,365
|2021-22
|3,49,54,322
|–
|3,49,54,322
|2022-23
|4,46,95,314
|13,32,489
|4,60,27,803
|2023-24
|7,51,13,797
|2,22,90,752
|9,74,04,549
|Total
|18,20,59,798
|2,36,23,241
|20,56,83,039
*Launched on 11.01.2023
Ministry of MSME has been implementing Champions Scheme for promoting competitiveness amongst Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by creating awareness amongst MSMEs about Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) practices and motivate and incentivise them for ZED Certification, whereby MSMEs can reduce wastages substantially, increase productivity, enhance environmental consciousness, save energy, optimally use natural resources, expand their markets, etc.
Government is implementing different schemes and programmes like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme(MGNREGS), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhayaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), Rural Self-Employment and Training Institute (RSETIs), Deen Dayal Antodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), etc. to generate employment including in MSME sector.
Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) implements various schemes and programmes aimed at promotion and development of MSME sector, thereby creating more jobs. These schemes and programmes include Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP), etc.
Government has taken a number of initiatives to support the MSME Sector. Some of them are:
- Collateral free loan up to a limit of Rs. 500 lakh (w.e.f. 01.04.23) to MSEs with guarantee coverage up to 85 % for various categories of loan through Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) under Credit Guarantee Scheme.
- Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through Self Reliant India Fund. This scheme has a provision for corpus of Rs.10,000 crore from Government of India.
- New revised criteria for classification of MSMEs with higher thresholds.
- Registration of MSMEs through ”Udyam Registration Portal” for Ease of Doing Business.
- No global tenders for procurement up to Rs. 200 crore
- Inclusion of retail and whole sale trades as MSMEs w.e.f. 02.07.2021for credit purpose.
- Non-tax benefits extended for 3 years in case of an upward change in status of MSMEs.
- Roll out of Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme with an outlay of Rs. 6,000 crore over 5 years.
- Integration of Udyam Registration Portal with National Career Service (NCS) of Ministry of Labour & Employment and Skill India Digital of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, to enable access to trained manpower.
- Under Vivad se Vishwas – I, relief by way of refund of 95% of the deducted performance security, bid security and liquidated damages was provided to MSMEs. Relief was also provided to MSMEs debarred for default in execution of contracts.
- Launch of Udyam Assist Platform (UAP) to bring the Informal Micro Enterprises (IMEs) under the formal ambit for availing the benefit under Priority Sector Lending (PSL).
- Launch of ‘PM Vishwakarma’ Scheme on 17.09.2023 to provide end to end holistic benefits to the artisans and craftspeople engaged in traditional 18 trades.