Ministry of MSME Focuses on Technological Upgrades for Small Businesses

The Government is taking several measures to ensure that MSMEs are able to embrace technology to remain competitive by leveraging e-commerce platforms, adopting digital marketing strategies, and implementing automation and digitization in their operations. These inter alia include MSME Udyam Certification, Digi locker, Zero Effect, Zero Defect (ZED) Scheme, MSME Trade Enablement and Marketing Initiative (MSME-TEAM Initiative). The progress of Udyam, ZED is enclosed in Annexure-I. TEAM Scheme has been launched in 27th June, 2024.

This information was given by Minister of State for Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

Annexure I

Progress of Zero Effect, Zero Defect (ZED) and Udyam Regisration

Udyam Registration:

Total MSMEs Registered Under Udyam & Udyam Assist Platform Since Inception Till 15.07.2024 Total Micro Small Medium Women SC ST Manufacturing Services Trading Employment All India 47,091,442 46,313,357 710,491 67,594 18,254,650 4,904,802 760,397 8,901,864 16,617,058 21,572,520 203,776,086

Zero Effect, Zero Defect (ZED):

MSME Sustainable (ZED) Certification is an extensive drive to create awareness amongst MSMEs about Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) practices and motivate and incentivise them for ZED Certification while also encouraging them to become MSME Champions. The ZED Certification envisages promotion of Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) practices amongst MSMEs so as to:

Encourage and enable MSMEs for manufacturing of quality products using latest technology, tools & to constantly upgrade their processes for achievement of high quality and high productivity with the least effect on the environment

Develop an Ecosystem for ZED Manufacturing in MSMEs, for enhancing competitiveness and enabling exports

Promote adoption of ZED practices and recognising the efforts of successful MSMEs

Encourage MSMEs to achieve higher ZED Certification levels through graded incentives

Increase public awareness on demanding Zero Defect and Zero Effect products through the MSME Sustainable (ZED) Certification

Identify areas to improve upon, thereby assisting the Government in policy decisions and investment prioritization.

The progress of “MSME Sustainable (ZED) Certification Scheme” as on 16.07.2024: