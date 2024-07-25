Ministry of MSME Focuses on Advancements in Steel Fabrication Techniques

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises implements various schemes and programmes aimed at promotion and development of MSME sector. These schemes and programmes include Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) and Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP), MSME Champions Scheme, etc.

Procurement and Marketing Support (PMS) scheme, run by Ministry of MSME, extends benefits for creating market access initiatives to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), including iron, steel fabrication and textile sector, through interventions for participation of individual MSEs in trade fairs, exhibitions, organizing domestic and international trade fairs or exhibitions for participation of MSEs, vendor development programme, adoption of modern packaging technique including adoption of bar code, adoption of e-commerce platform, etc.

The details of beneficiaries under the PMS scheme in iron, steel fabrication and cloth sector are as follows:-

S. No. Sector Total MSEs benefited in the last financial year 1. Iron and Steel 393 2. Textile 1587

The Government of India is also implementing various schemes/initiatives aimed at promoting the textiles sector. The major schemes/ initiatives include PM Mega integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks Scheme which seeks to create a modern, integrated large scale, world class industrial ecosystem, Production Linked scale Incentive (PLI) Scheme focusing on MMF Fabric, MMF Apparel and Technical Textiles ,Promotion and Market Development, Skilling and Export Promotion; Silk Samagra-2 for comprehensive development of sericulture value chain; National Handloom Development Program (NHDP) and National Handicraft Development Program (NHDP) for end support for handloom and handicraft sectors.