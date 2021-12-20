Ministry of Minority Affairs implements the Free Coaching and Allied Scheme (Naya Savera) under which free coaching is provided to students belonging to Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Parsis, Jains and Muslims

New Delhi : The Ministry of Minority Affairs implements the Free Coaching and Allied Scheme (Naya Savera) under which free coaching is provided to students/candidates who belong to the six notified minority communities (Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Parsis, Jains and Muslims). The criteria for empanelment of Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) under the scheme is as under:

The institute should be registered body or run by any organisation registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 / Companies Act, 2014 or any other relevant /act of the State/Union Territory.

The registration for at least three years will be required in respect of the organizations/implementing agency which desire to apply for empanelment as on date of notification inviting applications from States/UTs/ Coaching Institutions.

The Institute/Centre should have been fully functional for a minimum period of 3 years at the time of applying under the Naya Savera Scheme and having a minimum enrolment of 100 students in the courses for coaching included in the Naya Savera Scheme each year for last 3 years, immediately prior to the year in which the institute has applied for empanelment.

The institutes should have the required number of qualified faculty members either on its pay roll or on part-time basis.

The institutes should have necessary infrastructure such as premises, library, requisite equipment etc. to run the coaching classes in the courses applied for.

Coaching institutes should have a minimum success rate of 15% in the coaching courses applied for. Its past performance vis-à-vis intake and success rate is taken into consideration in selection.

The Implementing Agencies must have been registered on NITI Aayog Portal i.e. http://ngodarpan.gov.in or as the case may be.

The institution/organization should not have been declared bankrupt at any point of time.

The institutions/organization should have not been blacklisted by any department or body of the government at any point of time.

The Ministry had empanelled 130 PIAs during the financial year 2017-18 across the country including in the Tamil Nadu State. Eligible students can avail the benefits of the scheme from any PIA empaneled under the scheme irrespective of the region. During the current financial year 2021-22, 37 PIAs have been given allocation for providing free coaching to 5140 minority students under the Naya Savera Scheme.

In the last three F.Y. years 1,96,81,133 scholarships ( Pre-Matric, Post Matric, Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Schemes and Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship scheme) were sanctioned, and under the Naya Savera Scheme 30,117 students/candidates have benefitted/ been allocated in the last three years and current year. The State-wise details of students of minority community benefitted under Scholarship schemes, and Free Coaching and Allied Scheme during the last three years and current year are at Annexure-I and Annexure-II respectively.

There is no State-wise fund allocation under Naya Savera- Free Coaching and Allied Scheme, and Scholarship schemes. However, an amount of Rs. 6624.96 crore has been released under the above schemes in the three years.

Annexure-I

STATE-WISE DETAILS OF SCHOLARSHIPS SANCTIONED UNDER PRE-MATRIC, POST MATRIC, MERIT-CUM-MEANS BASED SCHOLARSHIP SCHEMES AND BEGUM HAZRAT MAHAL NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP SCHEME, DURING THE LAST THREE YEARS (2018-19 TO 2020-21*) States/UTs Scholarship Sanctioned for 2018-19 to 2020-21* Andhra Pradesh 510957 Telangana 577246 Assam 799854 Bihar 829026 Chhattisgarh 22768 Goa 2664 Gujarat 472926 Haryana 41915 Himachal Pradesh 7216 Jammu & Kashmir 1363797 Jharkhand 192612 Karnataka 1760925 Kerala 2174404 Ladakh 16626 Madhya Pradesh 455571 Maharashtra 2399620 Manipur 124163 Meghalaya 55115 Mizoram 153787 Nagaland 169941 Odisha 52732 Punjab 1498743 Rajasthan 551461 Sikkim 1525 Tamil Nadu 1243478 Tripura 16493 Uttar Pradesh 2630409 Uttarakhand 88567 West Bengal 1420087 Andaman & Nicobar 3275 Chandigarh 5130 Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu 1088 Delhi 25387 Puducherry 11616

* Disbursement of Scholarships for 2020-21 continues in 2021-22.

Annexure-II

STATE-WISE DETAILS OF MINORITY STUDENTS BENEFITED/ALLOCATED UNDER FREE COACHING AND ALLIED SCHEME DURING THE LAST THREE YEARS AND CURRENT F.Y. YEAR I.E. 2018-19 TO 2021-22 (TILL DATE) State No. of Beneficiary allocated Andhra Pradesh 1700 Assam 150 Bihar 200 Chandigarh 340 Chhattisgarh 400 Delhi 378 Gujarat 1550 Haryana 950 Jammu and Kashmir 200 Jharkhand 360 Karnataka 2899 Kerala 1230 Madhya Pradesh 2260 Maharashtra 2880 Manipur 350 Meghalaya 300 Punjab 1000 Rajasthan 1150 Tamil Nadu 400 Uttar Pradesh 9040 West Bengal 2380

This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.