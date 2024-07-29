Ministry of Minority Affairs Enhances Monitoring of Scholarship Applications

The Ministry of Minority Affairs implements 3 Scholarship schemes namely (i) Pre-Matric, (ii) Post-Matric, (iii) Merit-cum-Means based scholarships for the students coming from economically weaker section of six (6) centrally notified minority communities. For the monitoring of scholarship applications, various Management Information System (MIS) and analytical reports are available on National Scholarship Portal (NSP) whereas, two level verification mechanism has also been put in place. First level verification is done by concerned Institute Nodal Officer (INO) and second level by respective scheme nodal Officer at District/ State level. Finally verified applications can also be again re-validated based on the red flags generated on the applications through NSP.

In order to prevent fraudulent activities, OTP based registration, Aadhaar based bio-metric authentication of applicants and verifying authorities and Aadhaar Payment Bridge System have been introduced. Thus, the system has already incorporated necessary measures to prevent such vulnerabilities and retain the trust of beneficiaries.