Ministry of Minority Affairs celebrates International Yoga Day at Millennium Park

Ministry of Minority Affairs celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day at the World Peace Stupa, Millennium Park, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi, today. The early morning event witnessed an active participation of over 200 individuals. The Union Minister, Shri Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State, Shri George Kurian led the Yoga session along with the Secretary (MA) Shri Srinivas R Katikithala and other Ministry officials. The session was guided by a certified practitioner from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, who led participants through a series of asanas and breathing exercises as per the Ministry of AYUSH’s protocol. This one-hour session aimed at promoting relaxation, flexibility, and overall physical and mental wellness.

Shri Rijiju emphasized the global relevance of Yoga as a holistic health tool, encouraging its daily practice.

Minister of State, Shri George Kurian, also appreciated the participants’ enthusiasm and commitment to well-being. The event created a serene and positive ambience, fostering camaraderie and unity among staff members, enhancing the sense of community within the Ministry.

This celebration provided an opportunity for participants to experience the benefits of Yoga firsthand, promoting its integration into daily routines. The initiative significantly contributed to the overall well-being and work-life balance of the officials. The Ministry aims to organize similar events in the future to continue promoting a healthy and harmonious work environment.