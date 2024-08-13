Ministry of Mines to organize Budget Seminar on National Critical Minerals Mission Tomorrow

The Ministry of Mines, Government of India, is pleased to announce a Budget Seminar on the “National Critical Minerals Mission on 14th August 2024, at the Taj Mahal Hotel, South Block, Man Singh Road Area, New Delhi.

This initiative comes as part of the Union Budget 2024-25, where the Union Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, unveiled the National Critical Minerals Mission. This mission is designed to advance India’s journey towards self-reliance in the raw materials essential for the nation’s economic growth and the transition to a net-zero economy.

The National Critical Minerals Mission is aimed at reinforcing India’s Critical Mineral value chain across all stages – from exploration and mining to beneficiation, processing, and recovery from end-of-life products. The mission’s goal is to ensure self-sufficiency in fulfilling the industrial demands for critical minerals.

The Budget Seminar will bring together a diverse assembly of stakeholders, including industry leaders, innovative startups, government officials, scientists, academics, and policy experts. The sessions will foster dynamic discussions and interactive exchanges on several key topics, including:

Strategies to incentivize domestic exploration and production of Critical Minerals

Acquisition of Critical Mineral assets abroad

Trade and stock management

Research and development needs

Skilling requirements

Production-linked incentives for Critical Minerals recycling

The primary objective of this seminar is to promote productive dialogue and collaboration, culminating in a well-rounded strategy for the National Critical Minerals Mission. This will ensure the mission’s effective implementation and achievement of its key objectives.

The Ministry of Mines invites all relevant stakeholders to engage in this crucial seminar to help shape the future of India’s Critical Minerals sector.