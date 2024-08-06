Ministry of Mines To Host Felicitation Ceremony for Five-Star Rated Mines

The Indian Bureau of Mines, a subordinate office of the Ministry of Mines, is gearing up to host a grand event to recognize the performance of 5-star rated mines nationwide for the year 2022-23. The Felicitation Ceremony, set to take place in New Delhi on 07.08.2024, will be attended by a range of distinguished dignitaries, stakeholders, and guests.

The Union Minister of Coal & Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, has agreed to be the Chief Guest, and the Union Minister of State for Coal & Mines, ShriSatish Chandra Dubey, will be present as Guest of Honour. Shri V.L. KanthaRao, Secretary, Ministry of Mines will also grace the occasion.

The Star Rating of Mines , conceptualised in 2014-15, has garnered widespread acclaim within the mining community for fostering a positive and competitive environment among mine operators. The recognition bestowed by Union Minister and the national-level acknowledgment of performance have greatly motivated miners to improve their functioning, bringing tangible benefits to the mining industry as well as the local communities. This program evaluates mining operations nationwide within the Sustainable Development Framework, which primarily aims to drive inclusive growth while safeguarding the social, economic, and environmental welfare of present and future generations.

During the event, 68 mines which have attained 5-star ratings during the FY 2022-23 are scheduled to be honoured. Further, Minister will also launch two new modules of the Mining Tenement System (MTS) Applications – the Final Mine Closure Plan module and Exploration Licence/Composite Licence/Prospecting Licences module at the event.