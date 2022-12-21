Ministry of Mines through Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) have developed the Mining Surveillance System (MSS) with the assistance of Bhaskaracharya Institute for space applications: Pralhad Joshi

Ministry of Mines through Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) have developed the Mining Surveillance System (MSS) with the assistance of Bhaskaracharya Institute for space applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N), Gandhinagar for identification of illegal mining around Major Mineral Leases. The triggers generated are forwarded to concerned State authority for verification and further action.

Based on the inputs provided by the State Government, the details of offences of illegal mining detected, volume of mineral illegally mined and amount of penalty etc. for the last three years for Rajasthan State are as follows:

Year Major Minerals Minor Minerals No of Cases Quantum of Mineral/ Ore/ Excavated/ Stacked/ Transported Fine Realised No of Cases Quantum of Mineral/Ore/ Excavated/ Stacked/ Transported Fine Realised Value of Miner al Penalty Total Value of Mineral Penalty Total Metric Ton Rs. Rs. Rs. Metric Ton Rs. Rs. Rs. 2022-23 (till the quarter ending Sept- 2022) 20 902.19 2048921 889999 2938920 5318 1761472.224 201208096 389598235 590806331 2021-22 67 30511.56 2416314 4220000 6636314 9279 1340596.545 229263150.3 627634869.3 856898019.6 2020-21 165 3477.3 4388195.32 7550004.8 11938200.12 11010 69670503.54 465779304.8 647830153 1113609458 2019-20 37 549.5 1876501.715 2032274.95 3908776.665 12853 2054142.298 1060293825 676132208.6 1736426033.6

Six States have not set up District Mineral Foundation (DMF). Section 23C of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act) 1957, empowers the State Governments to frame rules to prevent illegal mining, transportation and storage of minerals and for the purposes connected therewith. Hence, control of illegal mining and smuggling of mineral resources comes under the legislative and administrative purview of the State Governments.

This information was given by the Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.