Ministry of Mines through Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) have developed the Mining Surveillance System (MSS) with the assistance of Bhaskaracharya Institute for space applications: Pralhad Joshi

Ministry of Mines through Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) have developed the Mining Surveillance System (MSS) with the assistance of Bhaskaracharya Institute for space applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N), Gandhinagar for identification of illegal mining around Major Mineral Leases. The triggers generated are forwarded to concerned State authority for verification and further action.
Based on the inputs provided by the State Government, the details of offences of illegal mining detected, volume of mineral illegally mined and amount of penalty etc. for the last three years for Rajasthan State are as follows:
|
Year
|Major Minerals
|Minor Minerals
|
No of Cases
|Quantum of Mineral/ Ore/ Excavated/ Stacked/
Transported
|Fine Realised
|
No of Cases
|Quantum of Mineral/Ore/ Excavated/ Stacked/ Transported
|Fine Realised
|
Value of Miner al
|
Penalty
|
Total
|
Value of Mineral
|
Penalty
|
Total
|Metric
Ton
|Rs.
|Rs.
|Rs.
|Metric Ton
|Rs.
|Rs.
|Rs.
|2022-23 (till the quarter ending Sept- 2022)
|
20
|
902.19
|
2048921
|
889999
|
2938920
|
5318
|
1761472.224
|
201208096
|
389598235
|
590806331
|2021-22
|67
|30511.56
|2416314
|4220000
|6636314
|9279
|1340596.545
|229263150.3
|627634869.3
|856898019.6
|2020-21
|165
|3477.3
|4388195.32
|7550004.8
|11938200.12
|11010
|69670503.54
|465779304.8
|647830153
|1113609458
|2019-20
|37
|549.5
|1876501.715
|2032274.95
|3908776.665
|12853
|2054142.298
|1060293825
|676132208.6
|1736426033.6
Six States have not set up District Mineral Foundation (DMF). Section 23C of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act) 1957, empowers the State Governments to frame rules to prevent illegal mining, transportation and storage of minerals and for the purposes connected therewith. Hence, control of illegal mining and smuggling of mineral resources comes under the legislative and administrative purview of the State Governments.
