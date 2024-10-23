Ministry of Mines Organizes One-Day Workshop on Study on State Best Practices in Mining in Collaboration with FIMI

The Ministry of Mines, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) successfully organized a one-day workshop on Study on State Best Practices in Mining, in Delhi today. It was attended by representatives of 20 States and from mining industry. This interactive workshop aimed at building an understanding on various initiatives & policy reforms undertaken by the States. The objective of the study is to assess and identify the different best practices that State governments have implemented/ adopted within their jurisdictions and showcase how other States can replicate/ adopt these practices to further improve mining sector growth. This Study will complement the on-going work of the Ministry to develop a State Mining Index, the Framework of which was issued to the States in September for data submission.

The Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India, Shri V. L. Kantha Rao was the Chief Guest at the inaugural session of the workshop. In his keynote address, Shri Rao emphasized the crucial role of States in fostering a strong regulatory environment by introducing innovative policies, initiatives, and administrative measures that drive impactful and sustainable progress of the sector. Emphasizing the active participation of States being important in successful completion of study, he encouraged the representatives from the States to share the information on best practices undertaken/ adopted by them.