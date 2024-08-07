Ministry of Mines Launches National DMF Portal on 20th July 2024

Ministry of Mines has launched the National DMF portal on 20th July 2024. The National DMF Portal aims to effectively monitor the utilisation of DMF fund to ensure transparency and accountability in implementation of the projects through Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY), facilitating the decision-making process. The objective of the portal is to optimize resource allocation, implement impactful welfare and development initiatives across the priority sectors and provide actionable insights for course correction, to maximize socio-economic benefits to the communities catered to by the DMFs.

The National DMF portal offers centralized visibility into DMF projects implementation, project-level oversight, dynamic analytics, and a repository of best practices for cross-learning. Currently, all the 645 DMFs from 23 States have been included in the DMF portal.