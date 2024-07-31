Ministry of Mines Details Import Framework for Minerals

Year-wise quantity and value of import of top ten major minerals (which account for over 97% of import value of major minerals) from FY 2018-19 to FY 2023-24 are given at Annexure. State-wise trade data is not maintained. Export/ Import data is available product/ country/ period wise.

Exploration activities for various mineral commodities, which includes pitting, trenching and drilling, are carried out after giving due care to environmental concerns. In the forest areas especially, exploration activities are carried out as per the provisions laid down in the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 and subsequent amendments after taking due permission from the forest authorities.

In order to boost the domestic supply of critical minerals, the Central Government has amended the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act, 1957 through the MMDR Amendment Act, 2023 with effect from 17.08.2023. Through the said amendment, the Central Government has been empowered to exclusively auction mining lease and composite license for 24 critical and strategic minerals listed in the new Part-D of the First Schedule to the said Act.

Even though auction for critical and strategic minerals is done by the Central Government, the mining leases are granted by the State Governments only and the revenue from mining operations also accrue to the State Governments. Thus, there is clear demarcation of responsibilities and powers of the Central Government and State Government with respect to resource management of critical and strategic minerals.

The objective of the said amendment is to increase exploration and mining of critical minerals and to ensure self-sufficiency in supply of critical minerals which are essential for the advancement of many sectors, including high-tech electronics, telecommunications, transport and defense. They are also vital for the transition to a low-emission economy, and the renewable technologies required to meet the ‘Net Zero’ commitment of India by 2070.

The auction of critical and strategic minerals brings several key benefits, including bolstering domestic production, reducing import dependency, promoting sustainable resource management, attracting investments in the mining sector and the development of key industries crucial for India’s industrial and technological advancement. This is a step for creating a reliable supply chain of these minerals towards making of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, and contributing to increased economic growth.

ANNEXURE

Table: Import of Major Minerals

(Quantity in lakh ton)

(Value in Rs. Crore)