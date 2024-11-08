Ministry of Mines Concludes Special Campaign 4.0, Achieving 100% Targets

The Ministry of Mines, along with its attached and subordinate offices, CPSEs, and autonomous bodies, has successfully concluded “Special Campaign 4.0” an initiative aimed at optimizing record management, reducing pendency of references from MPs, PMO, IMC, and State Governments, resolving public grievances, and managing scrap disposal. Consistently achieving its targets, the Ministry of Mines once again met 100% of its targets, building on the successes of previous campaigns.

This year Ministry of Mines conducted 376 cleanliness campaigns, exceeding its set target of 290 campaigns. Through these efforts, approx Rs. 1.1 crore revenue is generated from scrap disposal, and 165,119 square feet of office space was freed. The campaign also achieved 100% of its targets in record management and disposing MP references, State Government references, IMC references, public grievances, and PMO references. Additionally, to enhance ease of rules and good governance this Ministry simplified 7 rules during this campaign.

This year, the Ministry adopted the theme of “Sustainability” under which several new initiatives were undertaken like: inauguration of Rooftop Solar Power Plant at the Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI) in Hyderabad by Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, installation of Waste-to-Art sculpture crafted from 1.6 tons of aluminum scrap installed at Rani Laxmi Bai Udyan Public Park along NH-6, Completion of 1000 KWP of Ground mounted solar panel in FY 2024-25 at MCP & ICC Unit, MP, transformation of Scrap to Innovative Waste composting machine to manage its organic waste efficiently at MECL, Nagpur.

Senior officers of the Ministry are being deputed to different Geoheritage and Geotourism sites across the country to promote the spirit of Cleanliness among tourists and local people. A cleanliness drive is also carried out even in remotest areas like Nubra Valley, Ladakh, led by Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Shri V.L. Kantha Rao.

During this campaign, Secretary, DARPG, Shri V. Srinivas visited the Ministry of Mines at Shastri Bhawan where contribution to public welfare through the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) were showcased.

This year, the Ministry also emphasized on “employee-centric initiative” by renovating departmental canteen with a book café, offering a relaxing space for its employees. Additionally, an unused space has been converted into a recreational Center for the employees, to promote a healthy lifestyle among staff, underlining the Ministry’s commitment to their well-being.

The Ministry of Mines’ achievements in Special Campaign 4.0 reflect its commitment to reduce pendency, Cleanliness, eco-friendly governance, supporting its goal of sustainability and effective public service.