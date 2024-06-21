Ministry of Mines celebrated 10th International Day of Yoga with theme of Yoga for Self and Society

Ministry of Mines celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga with theme of Yoga for Self and Society in New Delhi today. Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Sh. V.L Kantha Rao, along with other senior officials participated in the event.

Sh. V.L Kantha Rao talked about the importance of International Day of Yoga and encouraged all the participants to practice Yoga daily to enrich their lives.

The event commenced with a brief opening ceremony, followed by Yoga Protocol as per Ministry of AYUSH. Following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world annually on June 21 since 2015. It highlights the significance of Yoga in promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well being. With the aim of spreading awareness among its employees about the benefits of yoga, Ministry of Mines celebrated International Yoga Day.