Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) organizes National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) Conclave at Sahid, Smruti Bhavan, Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha today

New Delhi : The Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) organized National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) Conclave at Sahid, Smruti Bhavan, Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha today to promote entrepreneurship culture and spread awareness of the NSSH Scheme and other Schemes of the Ministry. Comptroller & Auditor (CAG) General of India, Shri Girish Chandra Murmu and Minister of State for MSME, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma graced the occasion with their presence along with other senior dignitaries. The event saw the participation of around 700 SC-ST aspiring and existing entrepreneurs.

Addressing the Conclave, Shri Murmu emphasized on the significant role of the MSME Sector in the Indian economy in terms of its contribution to GDP and overall exports from India. Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of State Shri Verma stated that MSME Sector not only plays a crucial role in providing large employment opportunities at a lower capital cost but also helps in the industrialization of rural & backward areas. He also highlighted the various schemes of the Government to empower the MSME Sector and said that through this conclave the SC/ST entrepreneurs from the State will explore innovative ideas and mutual business opportunities and avail maximum benefits from these schemes.

A special technical session chaired by Dr Ketaki Bapat, Advisor/Scientist ‘G’, from Office of Principal Scientific Advisor of India provided an interactive platform for aspiring and existing SC-ST entrepreneurs to interact with CPSEs, lending institutions, etc. The programme also witnessed the participation of CPSEs like Power Grid Corporation, Steel Authority of India, Indian Oil Corporation, Mahanadi Coalfield Ltd. who gave presentations on their vendor empanelment process and details of products/services to be procured. The program also had financial institutions such as UCO Bank, and State Bank of India, which detailed various lending schemes pertaining to the MSME sector. Training institutes like IIT Kharagpur, Central Tool Room and Training Centre, Bhubaneswar, Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology also participated in the program by putting up a stall and demonstrating their technology and various skill development programmes. The program also had facilitation desks of UDYAM Registration for facilitating registrations of SC/ST MSE participants on the spot.

Senior officers from the Ministry of MSME and the State Departments of Odisha were also present during the event. For inclusive growth, various initiatives under NSSH Scheme to promote entrepreneurship culture among SC-ST communities and their active participation in the public procurement process to reach 4% mandate as per public procurement policy has also been described.