Ministry of Law and Justice: Special Campaign 4.0 Overview (2nd October – 30th October 2024)

The objective of this campaign is to minimize pendency, institutionalize swachhata, and strengthen internal monitoring mechanisms, digitization of physical records and monitoring mechanisms for swachhata. Sanitization and cleanliness is going on priority basis under Swachhata Campaign 4.0.

On 2nd October, 2024 on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Swachh Bharat Diwas a Shramdaan event has been organized in the premises of Shastri Bhawan led by Shri Udaya Kuamara, Additional Secretary, Shri R.K. Pattanayak, Joint Secretary/Nodal Officer, Dr. K.V. Kumar, Joint Secretary and other senior officers and staff including Safai Karmacharis of this Department and attached offices. In addition to that Shri Udaya Kumara, Additional Secretary and Shri R.K. Pattanayak, Joint Secretary/Nodal Officer have also visited all the Sections and corridors/toilets etc. and reviewed the ongoing campaign.

On 3rd October, 2024 Dr. Rajiv Mani, Secretary Legislative Department along with Shri R.K. Pattanayak, JS&LC/Nodal Officer, Smt. Rakhi Biswas, Under Secretary, Shri Prashant Bhardwaj, Section Officer, Shri Sushil Kumar, Dealing Head visited Record Room, Digitization Unit and Sections to review progress of the Campaign. 57,988 files/office records were digitized and 32 files were reviewed and weeded /shredded.

On 12th October, 2024 Admn.II Section has been renovated and open up space and Cleanliness drive has been undertaken by the Department in corridors and sections. During the Campaign, One of the best practices viz beautification of walls (wall art) in the corridors/premises housed by Legislative Department was carried out.

The internal mechanized cleanliness in workplace on 15th October, 2024, were made such as cleaning activities, dusting, sanitizing surfaces, and proper waste disposal to ensure a hygienic workspace, to identification of unwanted records and article in sections for weeding out, preparing a list of obsolete items for auction under the supervision of Shri R.K. Pattanayak, Nodal Officers/JS&LC in the Legislative Department were also made.

During the Campaign, on 20th October, 2024 the Legislative Department organized a shramdaan event at a black spot i.e. Ghazipur, round about, East Delhi which was identified by the Department for cleanliness drive and to spread the message of cleanliness and hygiene. The event of sharmdaan was led by Dr. Rajiv Mani, Secretary Legislative Department along with other senior officers of the Legislative Department namely Shri Udaya Kumara, Additional Secretary, Shri R.K. Pattanayak, JS&LC/Nodal Officer, Dr. K.V. Kumar, JS&LC and Shri Dhruv Kumar Singh, CCA along with several officers and staff of the Department including attached offices and the Department of Legal Affairs. On the occasion, Secretary (LD) distributed Swachhata Kit/ T-Shirt/ Cap to the Safai Karamchari and emphasized upon the importance of the Campaign, the overall benefit of the society and the nation.

On 22nd October 2024, Legislative Department has successfully completed e-Auction for old and obsolete items in presence of Auction Committee and earned revenue of Rs. 5,01,000/- and cleanliness drive undertaken by the Department under the supervision of Shri R.K Pattanayak, JS&LC/Nodal Officer.

On 26th October, 2024 experts hired by the department for weeded/shredded out of unwanted files/records of the Legislative Department in the supervision of Shri R.K. Pattanayak, JS&LC/Nodal Officer.

On 28th October 2024, circular has been issued to all sections of the Legislative Department including attached offices i.e. Official Language Wing and Vidhi Sahitya Prakashan for providing information reducing pendency of the Department and thereafter all sections have been instructed to dispose of pending matters of Special Campaign 4.0.