Ministry of Labour & Employment Highlights Continuous Drop in India’s Unemployment Rate

As per the latest available Annual PLFS Reports, the estimated Unemployment Rate (UR) on usual status for persons of age 15 years and above was 4.2%, 4.1% and 3.2% during 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively. The data indicates that the unemployment rate in the country has a declining trend over the years.

State/UT-wise estimated Unemployment Rate (UR) on usual status for persons of age 15 years & above during 2022-23 (in%) is listed below:

State/UT UR Andhra Pradesh 4.1 Arunachal Pradesh 4.8 Assam 1.7 Bihar 3.9 Chhattisgarh 2.4 Delhi 1.9 Goa 9.7 Gujarat 1.7 Haryana 6.1 Himachal Pradesh 4.3 Jharkhand 1.7 Karnataka 2.4 Kerala 7.0 Madhya Pradesh 1.6 Maharashtra 3.1 Manipur 4.7 Meghalaya 6.0 Mizoram 2.2 Nagaland 4.3 Odisha 3.9 Punjab 6.1 Rajasthan 4.4 Sikkim 2.2 Tamil Nadu 4.3 Telangana 4.4 Tripura 1.4 Uttarakhand 4.5 Uttar Pradesh 2.4 West Bengal 2.2 Andaman & N. Island 9.7 Chandigarh 4.0 Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu 2.5 Jammu & Kashmir 4.4 Ladakh 6.1 Lakshadweep 11.1 Puducherry 5.6 All India 3.2

Source: PLFS Report June 2022-July 2023

The data on Employment and Unemployment is collected through Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) which is conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) since 2017-18. The survey period is July to June every year.