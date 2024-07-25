Ministry of Labour & Employment Announces New Welfare Measures for Unorganised Sector Workers

Government of India has launched eShram portal on 26.08.2021 with an objective to create National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW). eShram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them a Universal Account Number (UAN).

As on 31.03.2024, over 29.51 crore unorganised sector workers have registered on eShram Portal, on self-declaration basis.

The details of social category-wise, gender-wise and state-wise count of unorganised workers registered till 31.03.2024 under eShram Portal is mentioned below:

Gender wise count of unorganised workers enrolled on the eShram Portal, as on 31st March 2024: Female – 15,67,85,963

Male – 13,83,96,531

Others – 6,461 State wise count of unorganised workers enrolled on the eShram Portal, as on 31st March 2024: