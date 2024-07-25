National

Ministry of Labour & Employment Announces New Welfare Measures for Unorganised Sector Workers

By Odisha Diary bureau

Government of India has launched eShram portal on 26.08.2021 with an objective to create National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW). eShram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them a Universal Account Number (UAN).

As on 31.03.2024, over 29.51 crore unorganised sector workers have registered on eShram Portal, on self-declaration basis.

The details of social category-wise, gender-wise and state-wise count of unorganised workers registered till 31.03.2024 under eShram Portal is mentioned below:

  1. Gender wise count of unorganised workers enrolled on the eShram Portal, as on 31st March 2024:
    • Female                   –           15,67,85,963
    • Male                      –           13,83,96,531
    • Others                   –           6,461
  2. State wise count of unorganised workers enrolled on the eShram Portal, as on 31st March 2024:
S. No. State Name Registration Count
Andaman & Nicobar Islands 31,057
Andhra Pradesh 80,70,530
Arunachal Pradesh 1,45,963
Assam 71,50,790
Bihar 2,91,16,988
Chandigarh 1,79,121
Chhattisgarh 84,31,182
Delhi 33,64,012
Goa 68,992
Gujarat 1,15,70,855
Haryana 53,09,407
Himachal Pradesh 19,60,838
Jammu & Kashmir 34,56,902
Jharkhand 93,27,108
Karnataka 84,67,088
Kerala 59,56,926
Ladakh 32,305
Lakshadweep 2,535
Madhya Pradesh 1,75,40,920
Maharashtra 1,43,91,522
Manipur 4,36,726
Meghalaya 3,11,043
Mizoram 63,838
Nagaland 2,21,770
Odisha 1,33,95,684
Puducherry 1,84,187
Punjab 56,09,454
Rajasthan 1,37,23,035
Sikkim 38,843
Tamil Nadu 85,72,306
Telangana 43,51,331
The Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 73,662
Tripura 8,70,742
Uttar Pradesh 8,34,95,132
Uttarakhand 30,15,454
West Bengal 2,62,50,707
Total 29,51,88,955
