Ministry of Labour & Employment Announces Housing Subsidies for Beedi, Cine, and Non-Coal Mine Workers

Ministry of Labour and Employment grants subsidy to Beedi/Cine/Non-Coal Mine workers for construction of houses.

The details of data on labourers who have benefited from Government subsidies in the past three years is as under :-

Sl.No. Financial Year No. Of beneficiaries under Housing Scheme 1 2021-22 4636 2 2022-23 7462 3 2023-24 8406

Under revamped housing scheme known as Revised Integrated Housing Scheme introduced in December, 2016, a subsidy of Rs.1,50,000 per beneficiary is given in three instalments in the ratio of 25:60:15. Workers engaged in Beedi/Cine/Non-Coal mine i.e. Iron Ore, Manganese Ore & Chrome Ore (IOMC)/Limestone, Dolomite (LSDM) /Mica Mines workers registered with the Labour Welfare Organization (LWO) are eligible for getting the subsidy. However Revised Integrated Housing Scheme (RIHS) 2016 has been converged with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the year 2018.

Rs.41,27,90,200/- have been disbursed as subsidy to 8406 Beedi/Cine/Non-Coal mine workers in the financial year 2023-24.