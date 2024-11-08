Ministry of Labour & Employment and Cygnus Ujala Group Sign MoU in Presence of Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

Ministry of Labour & Employment and Cygnus Ujala group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi today, marking a significant step toward enhancing employment accessibility in healthcare sector. The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Secretary, MoL&E, Ms. Sumita Dawra. This highlights a joint commitment to leveraging the National Career Service (NCS) portal for boosting job opportunities. This is the first healthcare group which is directly getting associated with NCS & it will provide a boost to the healthcare job opportunities on NCS.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya stated, “The National Career Service (NCS) portal is becoming a key platform for young job seekers, providing access to employment services across sectors. Our partnership with Ujala Cygnus expands this reach in healthcare, helping India’s youth find valuable roles and build promising careers in this field.”

“These collaborations are paving the way for a robust employment landscape in India,” stated Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. “With two MoUs already signed with Amazon and TMI Group, and 11 more in pipeline, we are committed to creating abundant job opportunities. These partnerships are expected to bring around 25 lakh vacancies to the National Career Service portal, significantly expanding access to meaningful employment for the nation’s youth.”

Speaking about the upgradation of the National Career Service portal, Dr. Mandaviya stated, “We are in the process of upgrading the NCS portal. The enhanced platform will offer a more user-friendly interface for job seekers, employers, and stakeholders, utilizing advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence.”

Highlighting the growth and success of the NCS portal, a single window platform that connects job seekers and employers, Dr. Mandaviya said, “With over 35 lakh registered employers and more than 1.10 crore active job seekers as of October 31, 2024, the NCS portal continues to support workforce mobilization. Since its launch, the platform has mobilized more than 3.46 crore vacancies, with 1.09 crore vacancies reported in the fiscal year 2023-24 alone. This financial year, the total number of vacancies posted on NCS has already crossed the 1 crore mark.”

Salient Points of the MoU:

The MoU is initially set for a period of two years. Under this agreement, Cygnus Ujala Group and its third-party staffing agencies involved in hiring for Cygnus will regularly post job vacancies on the NCS portal and conduct hiring through it. The collaboration also involves organizing job fairs at Model Career Centers (MCCs), where job seekers will have the opportunity to interact directly with Cygnus’s recruitment teams.

A key aspect of the MoU is its focus on inclusivity. The partnership prioritizes promoting employment opportunities for women, ensuring equal access to jobs. This joint initiative aims to create a more inclusive healthcare workforce by empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds.

The Job seekers using the NCS portal will gain access to more health care job opportunities in the portal especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities of the country. The NCS portal already has a dedicated section for healthcare jobs. The MoU will facilitate more local healthcare jobs for NCS Job Seekers.