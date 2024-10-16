Ministry of Labour and Employment Reports Significant Progress in First Two Weeks of ‘Special Campaign 4.0’

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, in collaboration with its attached, subordinate, and autonomous organizations, is fully committed to achieving the objectives set during the preparatory phase of Special Campaign 4.0, which ran from September 16 to 30, 2024. Extensive efforts have been launched to address identified pendencies related to Public Grievances, Public Grievance Appeals, MP References, State Government References, Inter-Ministerial References, PMO References, and related Rules and Procedures, as well as to streamline physical file management.

During the initial two weeks of the implementation phase, from October 2 to October 14, 2024, the Ministry made significant strides toward its targets, successfully addressing 14,197 of 53,246 Public Grievances, 106 of 334 PMO references, and 1,185 of 1,185 Public Grievance Appeals. Additionally, 88,254 out of 204,534 files have been reviewed. Efforts to enhance cleanliness have resulted in the cleaning of 1,449 out of 1,686 designated sites, and 52,192 square feet of space has been cleared out.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is implementing the ‘Special Campaign 4.0’ encompassing all its Attached, Subordinate, and Autonomous Organizations across the nation. The overarching goal of Special Campaign 4.0 is to reduce pending matters, optimize space utilization, and improve the overall workplace environment across all participating organizations nationwide.