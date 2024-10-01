Ministry of Labour and Employment Launches ‘Special Campaign 4.0’ for Efficient Matter Resolution

Under Special Campaign 4.0, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has established targets to address pending matters, including MP references, state government inquiries, inter- ministerial communications, parliamentary assurances, PMO references, and public grievances, along with their appeals. The Ministry is also committed to reviewing existing rules and procedures to reduce compliance burdens and enhance citizens’ quality of life. Additionally, it aims to improve overall cleanliness in its offices, with a particular focus on space management and enhancing the work experience in subordinate/attached offices and autonomous bodies.

The Preparatory phase of the campaign (from 16th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024) ended with Ministry setting targets for eliminating pendency, review of existing rules, disposal of pending matters and cleanliness. Some of the important targets includes :

More than 2 lakhs physical files are to be reviewed

More than 1600 sites across the nation to be cleaned creating more than 1 lakh sq. ft. of space by disposal of scrap and redundant material.

More than 35 lakh rupees of revenue to be earned from the disposal of scrap and redundant materials

This ambitious initiative is expected to deliver significant results. During the preparatory phase, all the officers/officials have been urged to dedicate their full efforts to achieving the set targets throughout the campaign. During the implementation phase, which runs from October 2 to October 31, 2024, the Ministry is determined to make all crucial efforts to achieve the established targets.