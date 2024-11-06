Ministry of Labour and Employment Celebrates Successful Completion of Special Campaign 4.0

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has marked a significant milestone with the successful conclusion of the Special Campaign. The Ministry has effectively concluded a series of activities under the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 4.0. This initiative saw enthusiastic participation from the Ministry’s Attached, Subordinate, and Autonomous Organizations nationwide, resulting in impressive outcomes in several key areas.

Notable Achievements:

Effective Disposal of Pending Matters: The Ministry, along with its attached/subordinate offices and autonomous bodies has significantly reduced the backlog in various categories:

Achieved 100% target of addressing the 53,246 public grievances 100% target achieved in disposal of the 2,091 public grievance appeals 100% clearance of the targeted pending 334 PMO.



Files Management: The Ministry, along with its organizations, reviewed more than 2 lakh physical files, successfully weeding out 75,166 files. Additionally, 8,635 e-files were reviewed and 2,362 e-files were closed during the campaign.

Efficient Space Utilization: Approximately 1,31,500 square feet of office and outdoor space has been reclaimed and beautified, significantly enhancing the work environment.

Revenue Generation: Disposal of scrap and unusable materials generated revenue of ₹ 17,64,232.

Cleanliness Initiatives: Cleanliness drives were conducted at 3,016 sites, surpassing the target of 1,686, enhancing the work environment for employees and the public alike

Social Media Engagement: The Ministry actively engaged on social media, widely publicizing its efforts and progress.

The campaign’s activities and progress were regularly reviewed at the highest levels of the Ministry. Various campaigns were conducted during the campaign period viz. awareness and mass Pledge activities, Blood donation camp and health checkup campaign by ESIC etc.