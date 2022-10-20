Ministry of Jal Shakti Organizes Special Campaign 2.0 from 2nd October, 2022 to 31st October, 2022

New Delhi : Special Campaign 2.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters is being organised in the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti from 2nd to 31st October, 2022. Earlier also, a Special Campaign was organised from 2nd October, 2021 to 31st October, 2021 and its successful implementation reflected in reduction of pendency and efficient management of space in the Department. The main focus areas of the Special Campaign 2.0 includes effective disposal of references from – Member of Parliament, State Government, pending Inter-Ministerial References, Parliamentary Assurances, pending PMO references, Public Grievances, Record Management, Swachhta/Cleanliness drive, Disposal of Scrap and Weeding out of obsolete files.

The preparatory phase of the Special Campaign 2.0 which was held from 14.09.2022 to 30.09.200 to sensitize the officials, mobilize the ground functionaries for the Campaign, identify pendency; finalize the Campaign sites; identify scrap and redundant materials.

During the Implementation Phase from 2nd to 31st Oct., 2022, all out efforts are being made to make the campaign effective and daily progress is uploaded on the SCPDM portal hosted by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

The National Centre for Drinking Water, Sanitation and Quality, Kolkata, an autonomous Institution under the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation is also involved in implementation of Swachhta Campaign 2.0. As part of the campaign, the Centre has decided to make the Institutions Plastic fr