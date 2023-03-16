Ministry of Jal Shakti : Massive Increase in Rural Households Tap Connections Under Jal Jeevan Mission

Since August, 2019, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), a centrally sponsored scheme, is being implemented in partnership with States, to make provision of potable tap water supply, on regular and long-term basis, to every rural household of the country by 2024.

At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in August 2019, 3.23 Crore rural households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, as reported by States/ UTs as on 13.03.2023, 8.18 Crore additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections under JJM. Thus, as on 13.03.2023, out of 19.42 Crore rural households in the country, around 11.41 Crore (58.77%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes. State/ UT-wise details are at Annex-I.

Under JJM, States/ UTs prepared their ‘State Action Plan’, projecting year-wise target of household connections. In the beginning of each financial year, the Annual Action Plan (AAPs) for the implementation of JJM is firmed up by every State/ UT based on a detailed consultative process for emphasizing the need for implementation with speed and on scale and ensure optimal utilization of fund. With approval of the AAPs, the State/ UT-wise allocation is decided as per allocation criteria. Based on availability of suitable proposals/ utilization reported by the State, central grants-in-aid are released to the respective States/UTs. State/ UT-wise details of Central fund allocated, funds drawn by States/UTs, and fund utilization reported by the States under Jal Jeevan Mission is at Annex-II.

Further, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, undertakes annual assessment of the functionality of household tap water connections provided under the Mission, through an independent third-party agency, based on standard statistical sampling. During the functionality assessment conducted from February, 2022 to April, 2022, it was found that 86% of households had working tap connections. Out of these, 85% were getting water in adequate quantity, 80% were getting water regularly as per the schedule of water supply for their piped water supply scheme, and 87% of households were receiving water as per the prescribed water quality standards.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

Annex-I

State/ UT-wise status of tap water connections in rural households

(as on 13.03.2023)

(Number in lakhs)

S. No. State/ UT Total rural HHs as on date Rural HHs with tap water connection as on 15.8.2019 Rural HHs with tap water supply No. In% 1. A & N Islands 0.62 0.29 0.62 100.00 2. Andhra Pr. 95.55 30.74 66.24 69.32 3. Arunachal Pr. 2.30 0.23 1.65 71.52 4. Assam 67.38 1.11 30.69 45.54 5. Bihar 166.30 3.16 159.05 95.64 6. Chhattisgarh 50.08 3.20 20.31 40.55 7. DNH and D&D 0.85 0.00 0.85 100.00 8. Goa 2.63 1.99 2.63 100.00 9. Gujarat 91.18 65.16 91.18 100.00 10. Haryana 30.41 17.66 30.41 100.00 11. Himachal Pr. 17.09 7.63 16.72 97.86 12. J&K 18.68 5.75 10.72 57.41 13. Jharkhand 61.19 3.45 19.66 32.13 14. Karnataka 101.16 24.51 65.91 65.15 15. Kerala 70.73 16.64 33.16 46.88 16. Ladakh 0.43 0.01 0.31 71.82 17. Lakshadweep 0.13 0.00 – – 18. Madhya Pr. 119.88 13.53 57.03 47.57 19. Maharashtra 146.73 48.44 108.19 73.73 20. Manipur 4.52 0.26 3.45 76.29 21. Meghalaya 6.35 0.05 2.93 46.14 22. Mizoram 1.33 0.09 1.03 77.66 23. Nagaland 3.70 0.14 2.24 60.52 24. Odisha 88.57 3.11 51.71 58.39 25. Puducherry 1.15 0.94 1.15 100.00 26. Punjab 34.26 16.79 34.26 100.00 27. Rajasthan 107.75 11.74 36.17 33.57 28. Sikkim 1.32 0.70 1.06 80.13 29. Tamil Nadu 125.52 21.76 78.01 62.15 30. Telangana 53.98 15.68 53.98 100.00 31. Tripura 7.42 0.25 4.41 59.47 32. Uttar Pr. 265.08 5.16 87.34 32.95 33. Uttarakhand 14.94 1.30 11.11 74.34 34. West Bengal 183.13 2.15 57.28 31.28 Total 19,42.35 3,23.63 11,41.45 58.77

Source: JJM – IMIS HH: Household

Annex-II

Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2019-20

(Amount in Rs. Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Central share Expenditure under State share Opening Balance Fund allocated Fund drawn Available fund Reported utilization A & N Islands 0.00 1.78 0.50 0.50 NR NR Andhra Pr. 25.74 372.64 372.64 398.38 121.62 54.80 Arunachal Pr. 6.22 132.55 177.47 183.69 126.14 13.35 Assam 359.35 694.95 442.36 811.32 358.87 29.01 Bihar 313.16 787.31 417.35 730.51 473.33 150.34 Chhattisgarh 31.58 208.04 65.82 97.40 39.23 37.55 Goa 0.00 7.57 3.08 3.08 3.08 6.17 Gujarat 0.00 390.31 390.31 390.31 384.61 394.74 Haryana 10.13 149.95 149.95 160.08 69.29 73.80 Himachal Pr. 0.00 148.67 205.83 205.83 197.87 15.46 J&K 27.14 322.03 322.03 349.17 200.25 24.01 Jharkhand 75.79 267.69 291.19 382.97 114.58 119.71 Karnataka 26.61 546.06 546.06 572.67 492.24 297.87 Kerala 2.58 248.76 101.29 103.87 62.69 57.23 Ladakh 8.10 166.65 67.86 75.96 NR 0.65 Madhya Pr. 1.26 571.60 571.60 572.86 326.65 288.75 Maharashtra 248.12 847.97 345.28 593.40 308.04 428.14 Manipur 0.00 67.69 91.17 91.17 28.20 6.60 Meghalaya 0.80 86.02 43.01 43.81 26.35 0.77 Mizoram 0.14 39.87 68.05 68.19 37.41 1.81 Nagaland 0.00 56.49 56.49 58.44 23.54 4.67 Odisha 0.78 364.74 364.74 365.52 275.02 255.02 Puducherry 1.27 2.50 ND 1.27 0.97 NR Punjab 102.91 227.46 227.46 330.37 73.27 78.20 Rajasthan 313.67 1,301.71 1,301.71 1,615.38 620.31 698.54 Sikkim 0.84 15.41 26.15 27.02 14.71 1.48 Tamil Nadu 1.49 373.87 373.10 378.67 114.58 99.14 Telangana 4.48 259.14 105.52 119.43 88.33 74.46 Tripura 48.94 107.64 145.37 195.90 59.45 6.46 Uttar Pr. 58.33 1,206.28 1,513.14 1,571.47 639.32 380.10 Uttarakhand 6.12 170.53 170.53 176.65 110.04 23.02 West Bengal 760.82 995.33 994.75 1,755.57 609.00 445.03

Source: JJM – IMIS ND: Not Drawn NR: Not Reported

Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2020-21

(Amount in Rs. Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Central share Expenditure under State share Opening Balance Fund allocated Fund drawn Available fund Reported utilization A & N Islands 0.50 2.93 1.46 1.96 1.45 NR Andhra Pr. 276.76 790.48 297.62 574.38 427.73 180.97 Arunachal Pr. 57.56 254.85 344.85 402.41 392.43 32.05 Assam 452.45 1,608.51 551.77 1,004.22 880.44 90.02 Bihar 257.18 1,839.16 353.60 610.78 551.82 374.42 Chhattisgarh 58.17 445.52 334.14 392.31 223.80 221.10 Goa 0.00 12.41 6.20 6.20 2.99 13.49 Gujarat 5.70 883.08 983.08 988.78 838.50 883.43 Haryana 90.80 289.52 72.38 163.18 130.94 120.17 Himachal Pr. 7.95 326.20 547.48 555.43 329.01 42.25 J&K 148.92 681.77 53.72 202.64 88.69 5.17 Jharkhand 268.39 572.24 143.06 411.45 286.62 177.73 Karnataka 80.42 1,189.40 446.36 526.78 349.62 416.38 Kerala 41.18 404.24 303.18 344.36 304.29 311.25 Ladakh 75.96 352.09 ND 75.96 9.43 NR Madhya Pr. 246.21 1,280.13 960.09 1,206.30 1,014.70 875.99 Maharashtra 285.35 1,828.92 457.23 742.58 473.59 324.16 Manipur 62.96 131.80 141.80 204.76 189.14 18.52 Meghalaya 17.46 174.92 184.92 202.48 188.30 20.44 Mizoram 30.77 79.30 104.30 135.07 107.90 10.13 Nagaland 34.90 114.09 85.57 120.47 91.95 10.00 Odisha 90.50 812.15 609.11 699.61 688.69 673.00 Puducherry 0.30 4.64 1.06 1.38 0.20 1.00 Punjab 257.10 362.79 ND 257.10 146.74 104.95 Rajasthan 995.07 2,522.03 630.51 1,625.58 762.04 789.05 Sikkim 12.30 31.36 39.36 51.66 43.43 3.75 Tamil Nadu 264.09 921.99 690.36 954.45 576.97 399.57 Telangana 31.10 412.19 82.71 116.32 61.17 133.98 Tripura 136.46 156.61 117.46 256.52 195.00 22.26 Uttar Pr. 932.16 2,570.94 1,295.47 2,227.63 1,761.06 886.94 Uttarakhand 66.60 362.58 271.93 338.53 227.32 20.02 West Bengal 1,146.58 1,614.18 807.08 1,953.66 1,196.07 641.17

Source: JJM – IMIS ND: Not Drawn NR: Not Report

Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2021-22

(Amount in Rs. Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Central share Expenditure under State share Opening Balance Fund allocated Fund drawn Available fund Reported utilization A & N Islands 0.52 8.26 2.06 2.58 1.05 NR Andhra Pr. 146.65 3,182.88 791.06 937.71 234.76 235.39 Arunachal Pr. 9.98 1,013.53 1,555.53 1,565.51 1,114.29 106.62 Assam 123.78 5,601.16 4,200.87 4,324.65 2,505.44 312.89 Bihar 58.95 6,608.25 ND 58.95 4.00 340.45 Chhattisgarh 168.52 1,908.96 477.24 645.76 498.69 488.63 Goa 3.21 45.53 22.77 25.98 14.03 17.98 Gujarat 150.28 3,410.61 2,557.96 2,708.24 2,124.85 2,226.25 Haryana 32.24 1,119.95 559.98 592.22 434.74 431.27 Himachal Pr. 226.42 1,262.78 2,012.78 2,239.20 1,420.94 146.73 J&K 113.96 2,747.17 604.18 718.14 112.43 8.31 Jharkhand 124.83 2,479.88 512.22 637.05 437.21 510.99 Karnataka 177.16 5,008.80 2,504.40 2,681.56 1,418.56 1,557.92 Kerala 40.07 1,804.59 1,353.44 1,393.51 957.44 1,059.57 Ladakh 66.52 1,429.96 340.68 407.20 124.26 NR Madhya Pr. 191.61 5,116.79 3,837.59 4,029.20 2,262.78 2,479.33 Maharashtra 268.99 7,064.41 1,666.64 1,935.63 377.98 477.98 Manipur 15.62 481.19 601.19 616.81 474.78 52.80 Meghalaya 14.18 678.39 1,078.39 1,092.57 672.05 76.55 Mizoram 27.17 303.89 303.89 331.06 250.98 32.31 Nagaland 28.52 444.81 333.61 362.13 345.14 27.88 Odisha 10.93 3,323.42 2,492.56 2,503.49 1,306.20 1,289.71 Puducherry 1.18 30.22 7.47 8.66 2.32 0.10 Punjab 110.36 1,656.39 402.24 512.60 247.83 175.81 Rajasthan 863.53 10,180.50 2,345.08 3,208.61 1,920.16 1,664.02 Sikkim 8.23 124.79 194.79 203.02 90.12 11.57 Tamil Nadu 377.48 3,691.21 614.35 991.83 457.55 496.23 Telangana 55.15 1,653.09 ND 55.15 17.70 68.88 Tripura 61.51 614.09 714.09 775.60 599.82 65.13 Uttar Pr. 466.56 10,870.50 5,435.25 5,901.81 2,930.07 3,525.40 Uttarakhand 111.22 1,443.80 1,082.85 1,194.07 597.97 67.40 West Bengal 757.58 6,998.97 1,404.61 2,162.19 1,547.52 725.77

Source: JJM- IMIS ND: Not Drawn NR: Not Reported

Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2022-23

(as on 13.03.2023)

(Amount in Rs. Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Central share Expenditure under State share Opening Balance Fund allocated Fund drawn Available fund Reported utilization A & N Islands 1.53 9.15 ND 1.53 0.60 NR Andhra Pr. 702.95 3,458.20 ND 702.95 302.17 95.64 Arunachal Pr. 451.21 1,116.35 558.18 1,009.39 834.75 93.99 Assam 1,819.21 6,117.61 3,058.81 4,878.02 3,481.90 380.19 Bihar 54.95 4,766.90 ND 54.95 NR 35.02 Chhattisgarh 147.06 2,223.98 1,667.99 1,815.05 1,353.88 1,341.22 Goa 11.95 49.98 ND 11.95 11.04 20.14 Gujarat 583.39 3,590.16 3,590.16 4,173.55 2,687.12 2,844.79 Haryana 157.47 1,157.44 231.50 388.97 382.54 315.63 Himachal Pr. 818.27 1,344.94 1,008.70 1,826.97 1,335.36 150.19 J&K 605.71 3,039.11 679.73 1,285.44 587.85 68.64 Jharkhand 199.83 2,825.52 1,412.76 1,612.59 1,124.38 1,159.94 Karnataka 1,263.00 5,451.85 1,362.96 2,625.96 1,463.80 1,849.50 Kerala 436.08 2,206.54 1,654.91 2,090.99 1,386.10 1,382.05 Ladakh 262.25 1,555.77 382.76 645.01 223.90 NR Lakshadweep 0.00 36.99 9.25 9.25 NR NR Madhya Pr. 1,766.42 5,641.02 2,820.51 4,586.93 2,856.25 2,845.18 Maharashtra 1,557.65 7,831.25 1,701.11 3,258.76 1,991.66 2,077.07 Manipur 142.03 512.05 256.03 398.06 218.85 23.21 Meghalaya 420.52 747.76 747.76 1,168.28 879.57 98.10 Mizoram 80.08 333.91 250.44 330.52 289.19 33.86 Nagaland 17.00 484.28 363.21 380.21 380.20 39.26 Odisha 1,197.29 3,608.62 866.57 2,063.86 1,354.81 1,334.26 Puducherry 6.34 17.83 ND 6.34 0.53 0.19 Punjab 264.78 2,403.46 ND 264.78 227.93 161.76 Rajasthan 1,288.46 13,328.60 2,749.65 4,038.11 2,891.31 2,877.75 Sikkim 112.90 136.17 68.08 180.98 176.39 15.16 Tamil Nadu 534.29 4,015.00 872.96 1,407.25 391.58 457.12 Telangana 37.44 1,657.56 ND 37.44 11.39 13.52 Tripura 175.78 666.97 666.97 842.75 684.89 65.11 Uttar Pr. 2,971.74 12,662.05 6,331.02 9,302.76 8,967.95 7,249.04 Uttarakhand 596.09 1,612.50 806.25 1,402.34 1,116.63 122.44 West Bengal 614.67 6,180.25 1,545.06 2,159.73 1,626.85 2,410.99

Source: JJM – IMIS ND: Not Drawn NR: Not Reported