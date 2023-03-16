National

Ministry of Jal Shakti : Massive Increase in Rural Households Tap Connections Under Jal Jeevan Mission

Since August, 2019, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), a centrally sponsored scheme, is being implemented in partnership with States, to make provision of potable tap water supply, on regular and long-term basis, to every rural household of the country by 2024.

At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in August 2019, 3.23 Crore rural households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, as reported by States/ UTs as on 13.03.2023, 8.18 Crore additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections under JJM. Thus, as on 13.03.2023, out of 19.42 Crore rural households in the country, around 11.41 Crore (58.77%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes. State/ UT-wise details are at Annex-I.

  • In August 2019, only 3.23 Crore rural households were reported to have tap water connections
  • As on 13.03.2023, 8.18 Crore additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission
  • Out of 19.42 Crore rural households in India, so far, around 11.41 Crore (58.77%) households have tap water supply in their homes
  • DDWS undertakes annual assessment of the functionality of household tap water connections provided under JJM through an independent third-party agency
  • During the functionality assessment conducted from February, 2022 to April, 2022, it was found that 86% of households had working tap connections

Under JJM, States/ UTs prepared their ‘State Action Plan’, projecting year-wise target of household connections. In the beginning of each financial year, the Annual Action Plan (AAPs) for the implementation of JJM is firmed up by every State/ UT based on a detailed consultative process for emphasizing the need for implementation with speed and on scale and ensure optimal utilization of fund. With approval of the AAPs, the State/ UT-wise allocation is decided as per allocation criteria. Based on availability of suitable proposals/ utilization reported by the State, central grants-in-aid are released to the respective States/UTs. State/ UT-wise details of Central fund allocated, funds drawn by States/UTs, and fund utilization reported by the States under Jal Jeevan Mission is at Annex-II.

Further, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, undertakes annual assessment of the functionality of household tap water connections provided under the Mission, through an independent third-party agency, based on standard statistical sampling. During the functionality assessment conducted from February, 2022 to April, 2022, it was found that 86% of households had working tap connections. Out of these, 85% were getting water in adequate quantity, 80% were getting water regularly as per the schedule of water supply for their piped water supply scheme, and 87% of households were receiving water as per the prescribed water quality standards.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

Annex-I

State/ UT-wise status of tap water connections in rural households

(as on 13.03.2023)

(Number in lakhs)

S. No. State/ UT Total rural HHs as on date Rural HHs with tap water connection as on 15.8.2019 Rural HHs with tap water supply  
No. In%
1. A & N Islands 0.62 0.29  0.62  100.00  
2. Andhra Pr. 95.55 30.74  66.24  69.32  
3. Arunachal Pr. 2.30 0.23  1.65  71.52  
4. Assam 67.38 1.11  30.69  45.54  
5. Bihar 166.30 3.16  159.05  95.64  
6. Chhattisgarh 50.08 3.20  20.31  40.55  
7. DNH and D&D 0.85 0.00  0.85  100.00  
8. Goa 2.63 1.99  2.63  100.00  
9. Gujarat 91.18 65.16  91.18  100.00  
10. Haryana 30.41 17.66  30.41  100.00  
11. Himachal Pr. 17.09 7.63  16.72  97.86  
12. J&K 18.68 5.75  10.72  57.41  
13. Jharkhand 61.19 3.45  19.66  32.13  
14. Karnataka 101.16 24.51  65.91  65.15  
15. Kerala 70.73 16.64  33.16  46.88  
16. Ladakh 0.43 0.01  0.31  71.82  
17. Lakshadweep 0.13 0.00  –  –  
18. Madhya Pr. 119.88 13.53  57.03  47.57  
19. Maharashtra 146.73 48.44  108.19  73.73  
20. Manipur 4.52 0.26  3.45  76.29  
21. Meghalaya 6.35 0.05  2.93  46.14  
22. Mizoram 1.33 0.09  1.03  77.66  
23. Nagaland 3.70 0.14  2.24  60.52  
24. Odisha 88.57 3.11  51.71  58.39  
25. Puducherry 1.15 0.94  1.15  100.00  
26. Punjab 34.26 16.79  34.26  100.00  
27. Rajasthan 107.75 11.74  36.17  33.57  
28. Sikkim 1.32 0.70  1.06  80.13  
29. Tamil Nadu 125.52 21.76  78.01  62.15  
30. Telangana 53.98 15.68  53.98  100.00  
31. Tripura 7.42 0.25  4.41  59.47  
32. Uttar Pr. 265.08 5.16  87.34  32.95  
33. Uttarakhand 14.94 1.30  11.11  74.34  
34. West Bengal 183.13 2.15  57.28  31.28  
  Total 19,42.35 3,23.63  11,41.45 58.77  

Source: JJM – IMIS                              HH: Household

 

Annex-II

Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2019-20

(Amount in Rs. Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Central share Expenditure under State share
Opening Balance Fund allocated Fund drawn Available fund Reported utilization
A & N Islands  0.00  1.78  0.50  0.50  NR  NR
Andhra Pr.  25.74  372.64  372.64  398.38  121.62  54.80
Arunachal Pr.  6.22  132.55  177.47  183.69  126.14  13.35
Assam  359.35  694.95  442.36  811.32  358.87  29.01
Bihar  313.16  787.31  417.35  730.51  473.33  150.34
Chhattisgarh  31.58  208.04  65.82  97.40  39.23  37.55
Goa  0.00  7.57  3.08  3.08  3.08  6.17
Gujarat  0.00  390.31  390.31  390.31  384.61  394.74
Haryana  10.13  149.95  149.95  160.08  69.29  73.80
Himachal Pr.  0.00  148.67  205.83  205.83  197.87  15.46
J&K  27.14  322.03  322.03  349.17  200.25  24.01
Jharkhand  75.79  267.69  291.19  382.97  114.58  119.71
Karnataka  26.61  546.06  546.06  572.67  492.24  297.87
Kerala  2.58  248.76  101.29  103.87  62.69  57.23
Ladakh  8.10  166.65  67.86  75.96  NR  0.65
Madhya Pr.  1.26  571.60  571.60  572.86  326.65  288.75
Maharashtra  248.12  847.97  345.28  593.40  308.04  428.14
Manipur  0.00  67.69  91.17  91.17  28.20  6.60
Meghalaya  0.80  86.02  43.01  43.81  26.35  0.77
Mizoram  0.14  39.87  68.05  68.19  37.41  1.81
Nagaland  0.00  56.49  56.49  58.44  23.54  4.67
Odisha  0.78  364.74  364.74  365.52  275.02  255.02
Puducherry  1.27  2.50 ND  1.27  0.97  NR
Punjab  102.91  227.46  227.46  330.37  73.27  78.20
Rajasthan  313.67  1,301.71  1,301.71  1,615.38  620.31  698.54
Sikkim  0.84  15.41  26.15  27.02  14.71  1.48
Tamil Nadu  1.49  373.87  373.10  378.67  114.58  99.14
Telangana  4.48  259.14  105.52  119.43  88.33  74.46
Tripura  48.94  107.64  145.37  195.90  59.45  6.46
Uttar Pr.  58.33  1,206.28  1,513.14  1,571.47  639.32  380.10
Uttarakhand  6.12  170.53  170.53  176.65  110.04  23.02
West Bengal  760.82  995.33  994.75  1,755.57  609.00  445.03

Source: JJM – IMIS                        ND: Not Drawn                       NR: Not Reported

 

Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2020-21

(Amount in Rs. Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Central share Expenditure under State share
Opening Balance Fund allocated Fund drawn Available fund Reported utilization
A & N Islands  0.50  2.93  1.46  1.96  1.45  NR
Andhra Pr.  276.76  790.48  297.62  574.38  427.73  180.97
Arunachal Pr.  57.56  254.85  344.85  402.41  392.43  32.05
Assam  452.45  1,608.51  551.77  1,004.22  880.44  90.02
Bihar  257.18  1,839.16  353.60  610.78  551.82  374.42
Chhattisgarh  58.17  445.52  334.14  392.31  223.80  221.10
Goa  0.00  12.41  6.20  6.20  2.99  13.49
Gujarat  5.70  883.08  983.08  988.78  838.50  883.43
Haryana  90.80  289.52  72.38  163.18  130.94  120.17
Himachal Pr.  7.95  326.20  547.48  555.43  329.01  42.25
J&K  148.92  681.77  53.72  202.64  88.69  5.17
Jharkhand  268.39  572.24  143.06  411.45  286.62  177.73
Karnataka  80.42  1,189.40  446.36  526.78  349.62  416.38
Kerala  41.18  404.24  303.18  344.36  304.29  311.25
Ladakh  75.96  352.09  ND  75.96  9.43  NR
Madhya Pr.  246.21  1,280.13  960.09  1,206.30  1,014.70  875.99
Maharashtra  285.35  1,828.92  457.23  742.58  473.59  324.16
Manipur  62.96  131.80  141.80  204.76  189.14  18.52
Meghalaya  17.46  174.92  184.92  202.48  188.30  20.44
Mizoram  30.77  79.30  104.30  135.07  107.90  10.13
Nagaland  34.90  114.09  85.57  120.47  91.95  10.00
Odisha  90.50  812.15  609.11  699.61  688.69  673.00
Puducherry  0.30  4.64  1.06  1.38  0.20  1.00
Punjab  257.10  362.79  ND  257.10  146.74  104.95
Rajasthan  995.07  2,522.03  630.51  1,625.58  762.04  789.05
Sikkim  12.30  31.36  39.36  51.66  43.43  3.75
Tamil Nadu  264.09  921.99  690.36  954.45  576.97  399.57
Telangana  31.10  412.19  82.71  116.32  61.17  133.98
Tripura  136.46  156.61  117.46  256.52  195.00  22.26
Uttar Pr.  932.16  2,570.94  1,295.47  2,227.63  1,761.06  886.94
Uttarakhand  66.60  362.58  271.93  338.53  227.32  20.02
West Bengal  1,146.58  1,614.18  807.08  1,953.66  1,196.07  641.17

Source: JJM – IMIS                   ND: Not Drawn                       NR: Not Report
Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2021-22

(Amount in Rs. Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Central share Expenditure under State share
Opening Balance Fund allocated Fund drawn Available fund Reported utilization
A & N Islands  0.52  8.26  2.06  2.58  1.05  NR
Andhra Pr.  146.65  3,182.88  791.06  937.71  234.76  235.39
Arunachal Pr.  9.98  1,013.53  1,555.53  1,565.51  1,114.29  106.62
Assam  123.78  5,601.16  4,200.87  4,324.65  2,505.44  312.89
Bihar  58.95  6,608.25 ND  58.95  4.00  340.45
Chhattisgarh  168.52  1,908.96  477.24  645.76  498.69  488.63
Goa  3.21  45.53  22.77  25.98  14.03  17.98
Gujarat  150.28  3,410.61  2,557.96  2,708.24  2,124.85  2,226.25
Haryana  32.24  1,119.95  559.98  592.22  434.74  431.27
Himachal Pr.  226.42  1,262.78  2,012.78  2,239.20  1,420.94  146.73
J&K  113.96  2,747.17  604.18  718.14  112.43  8.31
Jharkhand  124.83  2,479.88  512.22  637.05  437.21  510.99
Karnataka  177.16  5,008.80  2,504.40  2,681.56  1,418.56  1,557.92
Kerala  40.07  1,804.59  1,353.44  1,393.51  957.44  1,059.57
Ladakh  66.52  1,429.96  340.68  407.20  124.26  NR
Madhya Pr.  191.61  5,116.79  3,837.59  4,029.20  2,262.78  2,479.33
Maharashtra  268.99  7,064.41  1,666.64  1,935.63  377.98  477.98
Manipur  15.62  481.19  601.19  616.81  474.78  52.80
Meghalaya  14.18  678.39  1,078.39  1,092.57  672.05  76.55
Mizoram  27.17  303.89  303.89  331.06  250.98  32.31
Nagaland  28.52  444.81  333.61  362.13  345.14  27.88
Odisha  10.93  3,323.42  2,492.56  2,503.49  1,306.20  1,289.71
Puducherry  1.18  30.22  7.47  8.66  2.32  0.10
Punjab  110.36  1,656.39  402.24  512.60  247.83  175.81
Rajasthan  863.53  10,180.50  2,345.08  3,208.61  1,920.16  1,664.02
Sikkim  8.23  124.79  194.79  203.02  90.12  11.57
Tamil Nadu  377.48  3,691.21  614.35  991.83  457.55  496.23
Telangana  55.15  1,653.09  ND  55.15  17.70  68.88
Tripura  61.51  614.09  714.09  775.60  599.82  65.13
Uttar Pr.  466.56  10,870.50  5,435.25  5,901.81  2,930.07  3,525.40
Uttarakhand  111.22  1,443.80  1,082.85  1,194.07  597.97  67.40
West Bengal  757.58  6,998.97  1,404.61  2,162.19  1,547.52  725.77

Source: JJM- IMIS                    ND: Not Drawn                       NR: Not Reported

 

Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2022-23

(as on 13.03.2023)

(Amount in Rs. Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Central share Expenditure under State share
Opening Balance Fund allocated Fund drawn Available fund Reported utilization
A & N Islands  1.53  9.15  ND  1.53  0.60  NR
Andhra Pr.  702.95  3,458.20  ND  702.95  302.17  95.64
Arunachal Pr.  451.21  1,116.35  558.18  1,009.39  834.75  93.99
Assam  1,819.21  6,117.61  3,058.81  4,878.02  3,481.90  380.19
Bihar  54.95  4,766.90  ND  54.95  NR  35.02
Chhattisgarh  147.06  2,223.98  1,667.99  1,815.05  1,353.88  1,341.22
Goa  11.95  49.98  ND  11.95  11.04  20.14
Gujarat  583.39  3,590.16  3,590.16  4,173.55  2,687.12  2,844.79
Haryana  157.47  1,157.44  231.50  388.97  382.54  315.63
Himachal Pr.  818.27  1,344.94  1,008.70  1,826.97  1,335.36  150.19
J&K  605.71  3,039.11  679.73  1,285.44  587.85  68.64
Jharkhand  199.83  2,825.52  1,412.76  1,612.59  1,124.38  1,159.94
Karnataka  1,263.00  5,451.85  1,362.96  2,625.96  1,463.80  1,849.50
Kerala  436.08  2,206.54  1,654.91  2,090.99  1,386.10  1,382.05
Ladakh  262.25  1,555.77  382.76  645.01  223.90  NR
Lakshadweep 0.00  36.99  9.25  9.25  NR  NR
Madhya Pr.  1,766.42  5,641.02  2,820.51  4,586.93  2,856.25  2,845.18
Maharashtra  1,557.65  7,831.25  1,701.11  3,258.76  1,991.66  2,077.07
Manipur  142.03  512.05  256.03  398.06  218.85  23.21
Meghalaya  420.52  747.76  747.76  1,168.28  879.57  98.10
Mizoram  80.08  333.91  250.44  330.52  289.19  33.86
Nagaland  17.00  484.28  363.21  380.21  380.20  39.26
Odisha  1,197.29  3,608.62  866.57  2,063.86  1,354.81  1,334.26
Puducherry  6.34  17.83  ND  6.34  0.53  0.19
Punjab  264.78  2,403.46  ND  264.78  227.93  161.76
Rajasthan  1,288.46  13,328.60  2,749.65  4,038.11  2,891.31  2,877.75
Sikkim  112.90  136.17  68.08  180.98  176.39  15.16
Tamil Nadu  534.29  4,015.00  872.96  1,407.25  391.58  457.12
Telangana  37.44  1,657.56  ND  37.44  11.39  13.52
Tripura  175.78  666.97  666.97  842.75  684.89  65.11
Uttar Pr.  2,971.74  12,662.05  6,331.02  9,302.76  8,967.95  7,249.04
Uttarakhand  596.09  1,612.50  806.25  1,402.34  1,116.63  122.44
West Bengal  614.67  6,180.25  1,545.06  2,159.73  1,626.85  2,410.99

Source: JJM – IMIS                        ND: Not Drawn                       NR: Not Reported

