Ministry of Jal Shakti : Massive Increase in Rural Households Tap Connections Under Jal Jeevan Mission

Since August, 2019, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), a centrally sponsored scheme, is being implemented in partnership with States, to make provision of potable tap water supply, on regular and long-term basis, to every rural household of the country by 2024.
At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in August 2019, 3.23 Crore rural households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, as reported by States/ UTs as on 13.03.2023, 8.18 Crore additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections under JJM. Thus, as on 13.03.2023, out of 19.42 Crore rural households in the country, around 11.41 Crore (58.77%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes. State/ UT-wise details are at Annex-I.
- In August 2019, only 3.23 Crore rural households were reported to have tap water connections
- As on 13.03.2023, 8.18 Crore additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission
- Out of 19.42 Crore rural households in India, so far, around 11.41 Crore (58.77%) households have tap water supply in their homes
- DDWS undertakes annual assessment of the functionality of household tap water connections provided under JJM through an independent third-party agency
- During the functionality assessment conducted from February, 2022 to April, 2022, it was found that 86% of households had working tap connections
Under JJM, States/ UTs prepared their ‘State Action Plan’, projecting year-wise target of household connections. In the beginning of each financial year, the Annual Action Plan (AAPs) for the implementation of JJM is firmed up by every State/ UT based on a detailed consultative process for emphasizing the need for implementation with speed and on scale and ensure optimal utilization of fund. With approval of the AAPs, the State/ UT-wise allocation is decided as per allocation criteria. Based on availability of suitable proposals/ utilization reported by the State, central grants-in-aid are released to the respective States/UTs. State/ UT-wise details of Central fund allocated, funds drawn by States/UTs, and fund utilization reported by the States under Jal Jeevan Mission is at Annex-II.
Further, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, undertakes annual assessment of the functionality of household tap water connections provided under the Mission, through an independent third-party agency, based on standard statistical sampling. During the functionality assessment conducted from February, 2022 to April, 2022, it was found that 86% of households had working tap connections. Out of these, 85% were getting water in adequate quantity, 80% were getting water regularly as per the schedule of water supply for their piped water supply scheme, and 87% of households were receiving water as per the prescribed water quality standards.
This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.
Annex-I
State/ UT-wise status of tap water connections in rural households
(as on 13.03.2023)
(Number in lakhs)
|S. No.
|State/ UT
|Total rural HHs as on date
|Rural HHs with tap water connection as on 15.8.2019
|Rural HHs with tap water supply
|No.
|In%
|1.
|A & N Islands
|0.62
|0.29
|0.62
|100.00
|2.
|Andhra Pr.
|95.55
|30.74
|66.24
|69.32
|3.
|Arunachal Pr.
|2.30
|0.23
|1.65
|71.52
|4.
|Assam
|67.38
|1.11
|30.69
|45.54
|5.
|Bihar
|166.30
|3.16
|159.05
|95.64
|6.
|Chhattisgarh
|50.08
|3.20
|20.31
|40.55
|7.
|DNH and D&D
|0.85
|0.00
|0.85
|100.00
|8.
|Goa
|2.63
|1.99
|2.63
|100.00
|9.
|Gujarat
|91.18
|65.16
|91.18
|100.00
|10.
|Haryana
|30.41
|17.66
|30.41
|100.00
|11.
|Himachal Pr.
|17.09
|7.63
|16.72
|97.86
|12.
|J&K
|18.68
|5.75
|10.72
|57.41
|13.
|Jharkhand
|61.19
|3.45
|19.66
|32.13
|14.
|Karnataka
|101.16
|24.51
|65.91
|65.15
|15.
|Kerala
|70.73
|16.64
|33.16
|46.88
|16.
|Ladakh
|0.43
|0.01
|0.31
|71.82
|17.
|Lakshadweep
|0.13
|0.00
|–
|–
|18.
|Madhya Pr.
|119.88
|13.53
|57.03
|47.57
|19.
|Maharashtra
|146.73
|48.44
|108.19
|73.73
|20.
|Manipur
|4.52
|0.26
|3.45
|76.29
|21.
|Meghalaya
|6.35
|0.05
|2.93
|46.14
|22.
|Mizoram
|1.33
|0.09
|1.03
|77.66
|23.
|Nagaland
|3.70
|0.14
|2.24
|60.52
|24.
|Odisha
|88.57
|3.11
|51.71
|58.39
|25.
|Puducherry
|1.15
|0.94
|1.15
|100.00
|26.
|Punjab
|34.26
|16.79
|34.26
|100.00
|27.
|Rajasthan
|107.75
|11.74
|36.17
|33.57
|28.
|Sikkim
|1.32
|0.70
|1.06
|80.13
|29.
|Tamil Nadu
|125.52
|21.76
|78.01
|62.15
|30.
|Telangana
|53.98
|15.68
|53.98
|100.00
|31.
|Tripura
|7.42
|0.25
|4.41
|59.47
|32.
|Uttar Pr.
|265.08
|5.16
|87.34
|32.95
|33.
|Uttarakhand
|14.94
|1.30
|11.11
|74.34
|34.
|West Bengal
|183.13
|2.15
|57.28
|31.28
|Total
|19,42.35
|3,23.63
|11,41.45
|58.77
Source: JJM – IMIS HH: Household
Annex-II
Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2019-20
(Amount in Rs. Crore)
|S. No.
|State/ UT
|Central share
|Expenditure under State share
|Opening Balance
|Fund allocated
|Fund drawn
|Available fund
|Reported utilization
|
|A & N Islands
|0.00
|1.78
|0.50
|0.50
|NR
|NR
|
|Andhra Pr.
|25.74
|372.64
|372.64
|398.38
|121.62
|54.80
|
|Arunachal Pr.
|6.22
|132.55
|177.47
|183.69
|126.14
|13.35
|
|Assam
|359.35
|694.95
|442.36
|811.32
|358.87
|29.01
|
|Bihar
|313.16
|787.31
|417.35
|730.51
|473.33
|150.34
|
|Chhattisgarh
|31.58
|208.04
|65.82
|97.40
|39.23
|37.55
|
|Goa
|0.00
|7.57
|3.08
|3.08
|3.08
|6.17
|
|Gujarat
|0.00
|390.31
|390.31
|390.31
|384.61
|394.74
|
|Haryana
|10.13
|149.95
|149.95
|160.08
|69.29
|73.80
|
|Himachal Pr.
|0.00
|148.67
|205.83
|205.83
|197.87
|15.46
|
|J&K
|27.14
|322.03
|322.03
|349.17
|200.25
|24.01
|
|Jharkhand
|75.79
|267.69
|291.19
|382.97
|114.58
|119.71
|
|Karnataka
|26.61
|546.06
|546.06
|572.67
|492.24
|297.87
|
|Kerala
|2.58
|248.76
|101.29
|103.87
|62.69
|57.23
|
|Ladakh
|8.10
|166.65
|67.86
|75.96
|NR
|0.65
|
|Madhya Pr.
|1.26
|571.60
|571.60
|572.86
|326.65
|288.75
|
|Maharashtra
|248.12
|847.97
|345.28
|593.40
|308.04
|428.14
|
|Manipur
|0.00
|67.69
|91.17
|91.17
|28.20
|6.60
|
|Meghalaya
|0.80
|86.02
|43.01
|43.81
|26.35
|0.77
|
|Mizoram
|0.14
|39.87
|68.05
|68.19
|37.41
|1.81
|
|Nagaland
|0.00
|56.49
|56.49
|58.44
|23.54
|4.67
|
|Odisha
|0.78
|364.74
|364.74
|365.52
|275.02
|255.02
|
|Puducherry
|1.27
|2.50
|ND
|1.27
|0.97
|NR
|
|Punjab
|102.91
|227.46
|227.46
|330.37
|73.27
|78.20
|
|Rajasthan
|313.67
|1,301.71
|1,301.71
|1,615.38
|620.31
|698.54
|
|Sikkim
|0.84
|15.41
|26.15
|27.02
|14.71
|1.48
|
|Tamil Nadu
|1.49
|373.87
|373.10
|378.67
|114.58
|99.14
|
|Telangana
|4.48
|259.14
|105.52
|119.43
|88.33
|74.46
|
|Tripura
|48.94
|107.64
|145.37
|195.90
|59.45
|6.46
|
|Uttar Pr.
|58.33
|1,206.28
|1,513.14
|1,571.47
|639.32
|380.10
|
|Uttarakhand
|6.12
|170.53
|170.53
|176.65
|110.04
|23.02
|
|West Bengal
|760.82
|995.33
|994.75
|1,755.57
|609.00
|445.03
Source: JJM – IMIS ND: Not Drawn NR: Not Reported
Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2020-21
(Amount in Rs. Crore)
|S. No.
|State/ UT
|Central share
|Expenditure under State share
|Opening Balance
|Fund allocated
|Fund drawn
|Available fund
|Reported utilization
|
|A & N Islands
|0.50
|2.93
|1.46
|1.96
|1.45
|NR
|
|Andhra Pr.
|276.76
|790.48
|297.62
|574.38
|427.73
|180.97
|
|Arunachal Pr.
|57.56
|254.85
|344.85
|402.41
|392.43
|32.05
|
|Assam
|452.45
|1,608.51
|551.77
|1,004.22
|880.44
|90.02
|
|Bihar
|257.18
|1,839.16
|353.60
|610.78
|551.82
|374.42
|
|Chhattisgarh
|58.17
|445.52
|334.14
|392.31
|223.80
|221.10
|
|Goa
|0.00
|12.41
|6.20
|6.20
|2.99
|13.49
|
|Gujarat
|5.70
|883.08
|983.08
|988.78
|838.50
|883.43
|
|Haryana
|90.80
|289.52
|72.38
|163.18
|130.94
|120.17
|
|Himachal Pr.
|7.95
|326.20
|547.48
|555.43
|329.01
|42.25
|
|J&K
|148.92
|681.77
|53.72
|202.64
|88.69
|5.17
|
|Jharkhand
|268.39
|572.24
|143.06
|411.45
|286.62
|177.73
|
|Karnataka
|80.42
|1,189.40
|446.36
|526.78
|349.62
|416.38
|
|Kerala
|41.18
|404.24
|303.18
|344.36
|304.29
|311.25
|
|Ladakh
|75.96
|352.09
|ND
|75.96
|9.43
|NR
|
|Madhya Pr.
|246.21
|1,280.13
|960.09
|1,206.30
|1,014.70
|875.99
|
|Maharashtra
|285.35
|1,828.92
|457.23
|742.58
|473.59
|324.16
|
|Manipur
|62.96
|131.80
|141.80
|204.76
|189.14
|18.52
|
|Meghalaya
|17.46
|174.92
|184.92
|202.48
|188.30
|20.44
|
|Mizoram
|30.77
|79.30
|104.30
|135.07
|107.90
|10.13
|
|Nagaland
|34.90
|114.09
|85.57
|120.47
|91.95
|10.00
|
|Odisha
|90.50
|812.15
|609.11
|699.61
|688.69
|673.00
|
|Puducherry
|0.30
|4.64
|1.06
|1.38
|0.20
|1.00
|
|Punjab
|257.10
|362.79
|ND
|257.10
|146.74
|104.95
|
|Rajasthan
|995.07
|2,522.03
|630.51
|1,625.58
|762.04
|789.05
|
|Sikkim
|12.30
|31.36
|39.36
|51.66
|43.43
|3.75
|
|Tamil Nadu
|264.09
|921.99
|690.36
|954.45
|576.97
|399.57
|
|Telangana
|31.10
|412.19
|82.71
|116.32
|61.17
|133.98
|
|Tripura
|136.46
|156.61
|117.46
|256.52
|195.00
|22.26
|
|Uttar Pr.
|932.16
|2,570.94
|1,295.47
|2,227.63
|1,761.06
|886.94
|
|Uttarakhand
|66.60
|362.58
|271.93
|338.53
|227.32
|20.02
|
|West Bengal
|1,146.58
|1,614.18
|807.08
|1,953.66
|1,196.07
|641.17
Source: JJM – IMIS ND: Not Drawn NR: Not Report
Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2021-22
(Amount in Rs. Crore)
|S. No.
|State/ UT
|Central share
|Expenditure under State share
|Opening Balance
|Fund allocated
|Fund drawn
|Available fund
|Reported utilization
|
|A & N Islands
|0.52
|8.26
|2.06
|2.58
|1.05
|NR
|
|Andhra Pr.
|146.65
|3,182.88
|791.06
|937.71
|234.76
|235.39
|
|Arunachal Pr.
|9.98
|1,013.53
|1,555.53
|1,565.51
|1,114.29
|106.62
|
|Assam
|123.78
|5,601.16
|4,200.87
|4,324.65
|2,505.44
|312.89
|
|Bihar
|58.95
|6,608.25
|ND
|58.95
|4.00
|340.45
|
|Chhattisgarh
|168.52
|1,908.96
|477.24
|645.76
|498.69
|488.63
|
|Goa
|3.21
|45.53
|22.77
|25.98
|14.03
|17.98
|
|Gujarat
|150.28
|3,410.61
|2,557.96
|2,708.24
|2,124.85
|2,226.25
|
|Haryana
|32.24
|1,119.95
|559.98
|592.22
|434.74
|431.27
|
|Himachal Pr.
|226.42
|1,262.78
|2,012.78
|2,239.20
|1,420.94
|146.73
|
|J&K
|113.96
|2,747.17
|604.18
|718.14
|112.43
|8.31
|
|Jharkhand
|124.83
|2,479.88
|512.22
|637.05
|437.21
|510.99
|
|Karnataka
|177.16
|5,008.80
|2,504.40
|2,681.56
|1,418.56
|1,557.92
|
|Kerala
|40.07
|1,804.59
|1,353.44
|1,393.51
|957.44
|1,059.57
|
|Ladakh
|66.52
|1,429.96
|340.68
|407.20
|124.26
|NR
|
|Madhya Pr.
|191.61
|5,116.79
|3,837.59
|4,029.20
|2,262.78
|2,479.33
|
|Maharashtra
|268.99
|7,064.41
|1,666.64
|1,935.63
|377.98
|477.98
|
|Manipur
|15.62
|481.19
|601.19
|616.81
|474.78
|52.80
|
|Meghalaya
|14.18
|678.39
|1,078.39
|1,092.57
|672.05
|76.55
|
|Mizoram
|27.17
|303.89
|303.89
|331.06
|250.98
|32.31
|
|Nagaland
|28.52
|444.81
|333.61
|362.13
|345.14
|27.88
|
|Odisha
|10.93
|3,323.42
|2,492.56
|2,503.49
|1,306.20
|1,289.71
|
|Puducherry
|1.18
|30.22
|7.47
|8.66
|2.32
|0.10
|
|Punjab
|110.36
|1,656.39
|402.24
|512.60
|247.83
|175.81
|
|Rajasthan
|863.53
|10,180.50
|2,345.08
|3,208.61
|1,920.16
|1,664.02
|
|Sikkim
|8.23
|124.79
|194.79
|203.02
|90.12
|11.57
|
|Tamil Nadu
|377.48
|3,691.21
|614.35
|991.83
|457.55
|496.23
|
|Telangana
|55.15
|1,653.09
|ND
|55.15
|17.70
|68.88
|
|Tripura
|61.51
|614.09
|714.09
|775.60
|599.82
|65.13
|
|Uttar Pr.
|466.56
|10,870.50
|5,435.25
|5,901.81
|2,930.07
|3,525.40
|
|Uttarakhand
|111.22
|1,443.80
|1,082.85
|1,194.07
|597.97
|67.40
|
|West Bengal
|757.58
|6,998.97
|1,404.61
|2,162.19
|1,547.52
|725.77
Source: JJM- IMIS ND: Not Drawn NR: Not Reported
Jal Jeevan Mission: Central fund allocated, drawn and reported utilization in 2022-23
(as on 13.03.2023)
(Amount in Rs. Crore)
|S. No.
|State/ UT
|Central share
|Expenditure under State share
|Opening Balance
|Fund allocated
|Fund drawn
|Available fund
|Reported utilization
|
|A & N Islands
|1.53
|9.15
|ND
|1.53
|0.60
|NR
|
|Andhra Pr.
|702.95
|3,458.20
|ND
|702.95
|302.17
|95.64
|
|Arunachal Pr.
|451.21
|1,116.35
|558.18
|1,009.39
|834.75
|93.99
|
|Assam
|1,819.21
|6,117.61
|3,058.81
|4,878.02
|3,481.90
|380.19
|
|Bihar
|54.95
|4,766.90
|ND
|54.95
|NR
|35.02
|
|Chhattisgarh
|147.06
|2,223.98
|1,667.99
|1,815.05
|1,353.88
|1,341.22
|
|Goa
|11.95
|49.98
|ND
|11.95
|11.04
|20.14
|
|Gujarat
|583.39
|3,590.16
|3,590.16
|4,173.55
|2,687.12
|2,844.79
|
|Haryana
|157.47
|1,157.44
|231.50
|388.97
|382.54
|315.63
|
|Himachal Pr.
|818.27
|1,344.94
|1,008.70
|1,826.97
|1,335.36
|150.19
|
|J&K
|605.71
|3,039.11
|679.73
|1,285.44
|587.85
|68.64
|
|Jharkhand
|199.83
|2,825.52
|1,412.76
|1,612.59
|1,124.38
|1,159.94
|
|Karnataka
|1,263.00
|5,451.85
|1,362.96
|2,625.96
|1,463.80
|1,849.50
|
|Kerala
|436.08
|2,206.54
|1,654.91
|2,090.99
|1,386.10
|1,382.05
|
|Ladakh
|262.25
|1,555.77
|382.76
|645.01
|223.90
|NR
|
|Lakshadweep
|0.00
|36.99
|9.25
|9.25
|NR
|NR
|
|Madhya Pr.
|1,766.42
|5,641.02
|2,820.51
|4,586.93
|2,856.25
|2,845.18
|
|Maharashtra
|1,557.65
|7,831.25
|1,701.11
|3,258.76
|1,991.66
|2,077.07
|
|Manipur
|142.03
|512.05
|256.03
|398.06
|218.85
|23.21
|
|Meghalaya
|420.52
|747.76
|747.76
|1,168.28
|879.57
|98.10
|
|Mizoram
|80.08
|333.91
|250.44
|330.52
|289.19
|33.86
|
|Nagaland
|17.00
|484.28
|363.21
|380.21
|380.20
|39.26
|
|Odisha
|1,197.29
|3,608.62
|866.57
|2,063.86
|1,354.81
|1,334.26
|
|Puducherry
|6.34
|17.83
|ND
|6.34
|0.53
|0.19
|
|Punjab
|264.78
|2,403.46
|ND
|264.78
|227.93
|161.76
|
|Rajasthan
|1,288.46
|13,328.60
|2,749.65
|4,038.11
|2,891.31
|2,877.75
|
|Sikkim
|112.90
|136.17
|68.08
|180.98
|176.39
|15.16
|
|Tamil Nadu
|534.29
|4,015.00
|872.96
|1,407.25
|391.58
|457.12
|
|Telangana
|37.44
|1,657.56
|ND
|37.44
|11.39
|13.52
|
|Tripura
|175.78
|666.97
|666.97
|842.75
|684.89
|65.11
|
|Uttar Pr.
|2,971.74
|12,662.05
|6,331.02
|9,302.76
|8,967.95
|7,249.04
|
|Uttarakhand
|596.09
|1,612.50
|806.25
|1,402.34
|1,116.63
|122.44
|
|West Bengal
|614.67
|6,180.25
|1,545.06
|2,159.73
|1,626.85
|2,410.99
Source: JJM – IMIS ND: Not Drawn NR: Not Reported