Ministry of Jal Shakti launches 6th National Water Awards, 2024

The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti has launched the 6th National Water Awards (NWA), 2024 on the Rashtriya Puraskar portal. All the applications will be received only through Rashtriya Puraskar portal (www.awards.gov.in). General public may refer to this portal or the website of this Department (www.jalshakti-dowr.gov.in) for further details. The last date of submission of applications is 31st December, 2024.

Eligibility for the awards:

Any State, District, Village Panchayat, Urban Local Body, School/College, Institution (other than school/college), Industry, Civil society, or Water User Association who has done exemplary work in the field of water conservation and management are eligible to apply.

Trophy and Citation:

For the categories – ‘Best State’ and ‘Best District’, winners will be felicitated with a trophy and citation. In the remaining categories – ‘Best Village Panchayat’, ‘Best Urban Local Body’, ‘Best School/College’, ‘Best Institution (other than school/college)’, ‘Best industry’, ‘Best Civil Society’, ‘Best Water User Association’, and ‘Best Industry’, winners will be felicitated with cash prize along with trophy and citation. The cash prizes for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd rank winners are Rs.2 lakhs, Rs.1.5 lakhs, and Rs.1 lakh, respectively.

Selection Process:

All applications received for the National Water Awards are scrutinised by a Screening Committee of the DoWR, RD & GR. The shortlisted applications are placed before a Jury Committee headed by a retired Secretary level officer. Thereafter, ground truthing of the shortlisted applications is carried out by the organisations of the Department of Water Resources, RD & GR viz Central Water Commission (CWC) and Central Ground Water Board (CGWB). Jury Committee evaluates the applications on the basis of ground truthing reports and recommends the winners. The recommendations of the Committee are submitted to the Union Minister of Jal Shakti for approval. The names of the winners are announced on a suitable date and an award distribution ceremony is organised wherein the winners are conferred with the awards by the Hon’ble President of India or Hon’ble Vice President of India.

Details of the awards:

Sl. No. Category of Award Eligible Entity Award No. of Awards/Prize money 1. Best State State Government/ UT Trophy with Citation 3 Awards 2. Best District District Administration/ DM/DC Trophy with Citation 5 awards (One award from each of the five zones i.e. Northern, Southern, Western, Eastern & North Eastern) 3. Best Village Panchayat Village Panchayat Cash Awards & Trophy with Citation 3 Awards First award: Rs.2 lakh Second award: Rs.1.5 lakh Third award: Rs.1 lakh 4. Best Urban Local Body Urban Local Body Cash Awards & Trophy with Citation 3 Awards First award: Rs.2 lakh Second award: Rs.1.5 lakh Third award: Rs.1 lakh 5. Best School or College School/College Cash Awards & Trophy with Citation 3 Awards First award: Rs.2 lakh Second award: Rs.1.5 lakh Third award: Rs.1 lakh 6. Best Institution (other than School/College) Institutions/RWAs/ Religious organizations Cash Awards & Trophy with Citation awards (i) 2 awards for campus usage (First award: Rs.2 lakh; Second award: Rs.1.5 lakh) (ii) 1 award for other than campus (Award: Rs.2 lakh) 7. Best Industry Small/Medium/Large Scale Industry Cash Awards & Trophy with Citation 3 Awards First award: Rs.2 lakh Second award: Rs.1.5 lakh Third award: Rs.1 lakh 8. Best Civil Society Registered NGOs/ Civil societies Cash Awards & Trophy with Citation 3 Awards First award: Rs.2 lakh Second award: Rs.1.5 lakh Third award: Rs.1 lakh 9. Best Water User Association Water User Associations Cash Awards & Trophy with Citation 3 Awards First award: Rs.2 lakh Second award: Rs.1.5 lakh Third award: Rs.1 lakh

The National Water Awards (NWAs) were introduced to recognize and encourage exemplary work and efforts made by States, Districts, individuals, organizations etc. across the country in accomplishing the government’s vision ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’. It aims to sensitize the public about the importance of water and motivate them to adopt the best water usage practices. The award winners in different categories will be presented with a citation, trophy and cash prize. The objective of the National Water Awards is to encourage the stakeholders to adopt a holistic approach toward water resource management in the country as surface water and groundwater play a significant role in the water cycle. In order to embrace these objectives, the first edition of the National Water Awards was introduced in the year 2018 by the Department. In the first National Water Awards, 2018, 82 winners in 14 categories were awarded. Subsequently, 2nd National Water Awards, 2019 were conferred on 98 winners in 16 categories, 3rd National Water Awards, 2020 were awarded to 57 winners under 11 categories, 4th National Water Awards, 2022 were conferred on 41 winners under 11 categories, and 5th National Water Awards, 2023 have been awarded to 38 winners in 09 categories. National water awards for 2021 were not organised due to CoVID pandemic.