MINISTRY OF JAL SHAKTI ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF WATER HEROES: SHARE YOUR STORIES CONTEST 3.0 FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER 2022

New Delhi : The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti has launched the’Water Heroes: Share Your Stories’ contest. Till date, three editions of the contest have been launched on MyGov portal. The 1st edition was launched from 01.09.2019 to 30.08.2020. The 2nd edition was launched from 19.09.2020 to 31.08.2021. The 3rd edition has been launched on 01.12.2021 and will end on 30.11.2022.

The objective of the contest is to promote value of water, in general, and for supporting country-wide efforts on water conservation and sustainable development of water resources. In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a large population should be motivated to adopt the cause of water conservation in the country. The aim of the contest is to create awareness for water conservation by enhancing knowledge and sharing experiences of water heroes; and to create an attitude towards water conservation and management so that a behavioral change can be created amongst all stakeholders.

The objective of the contest is to promote value of water, in general, and for supporting country-wide efforts on water conservation and sustainable development of water resources. The aim of the contest is to create awareness for water conservation by enhancing knowledge and sharing experiences of water heroes; and to create an attitude towards water conservation and management. A large population should be motivated to adopt the cause of water conservation in the country. NGOs have showcased and exhibited the RWH solution in several national level exhibitions. NGOs from across the country to join hands to revive the dead ponds in the city and plant trees.

For the month of October 2022, there are three winners, they will get a cash prize of Rs. 10,000/- and a certificate, details given as below:

Shri Mahender Singh Tawar, IAS

He organizes Jan choupal among the people, issues related to pond revival discussed, and people were motivated for Shramdaan. As Municipal Commissioner, Ghaziabad Green Bond was launched. In order to promote public participation in the revival of ponds, he requested corporate groups/ NGOs from across the country to join hands to revive the dead ponds in the city and plant trees.

Ehsas, NGO

The organisation has been working in the field of water conservation for several years, and promoting Rooftop Rain Water Harvesting model. The model is easy to install with minimal masonry work, maintenance free, cheap, with a system for disinfecting the filter.Their model has been tried and tested in several states. They have showcased and exhibited the RWH solution in several national level exhibitions.

Ms. Neha Kushwaha

She started plantation campaigntitled “Planting trees in the memory of ancestors”. Through her plantation campaign,she made experiment on the amount of waterevaporatedbymeasuring the transpiration from the leaves of plants.

The contest is held monthly and may be seen on MyGov portal. To participate in the contest, one needs to post their success stories on water conservation efforts in the form of 1-5 minutes video, along with a write-up of 300 words and attach some photographs/ photos that depict the efforts. Also, the participants can share their videos on the MyGov portal (www.mygov.in). Entries can also be submitted at waterheroes.cgwb[at]gmail[dot]com.