Ministry of Jal Shakti Announces Mass Communication Internship Programme

The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD, GR), Ministry of Jal Shakti seeks to engage students pursuing Under Graduate / Graduate / Post Graduate Degrees or are Research Scholars enrolled in recognized University/Institution in the field of Mass Communication in India, as “interns”. The Internship Programme allows short term exposure to “selected candidates” to be associated with the Department’s work related to media/social media activities.

Students, who are pursuing studies in BA/MA courses in mass communication or Journalism or MBA (Marketing) {provided Bachelor’s degree in mass communication or Journalism} or students who have completed their degree in aforesaid course(s) from any recognized college/university are eligible subject to conditions as mentioned in the Guidelines. The duration of internship will be of three to six months. An honorarium of Rs.10,000/- per month and a certificate of internship will be given to the selected candidates. The last date to apply is 15th September, 2023. Those interested in applying for the internship can download the form and access other details at: https://jalshakti-dowr.gov.in/document/notice-for-internship-of-mass-communication-last-date-15-sep-2023/.