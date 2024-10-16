Ministry of Jal Shakti and its various arms highlights Special Campaign 4.0 Achievements

The Special Campaign 4.0, a Government of India initiative to cleanliness, review & simplification of rules & procedures, review of record management system, productive use of space, and disposal of waste materials for enhancing work place experience, is being undertaken in true spirit by the Department. Nodal Officers appointed by Department as well as its field organizations are working out to remove the pendency and to complete other indicators pertaining to the offices as per the parameters of DARPG’s guidelines.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Shri Subodh Yadav, Additional Secretary to review the progress under Special Campaign 4.0. Shri Yadav expressed satisfaction to the efforts being done by the Department and its organisations to meet the targets for the campaign. The officer emphasized that the achievements regarding cleanliness campaigns being higher in number than the targets are always welcomed.

‘Before’ and ‘After’ images of the sites are being videographed and photographed and shared with Geo coordinates.

The Department and its organizations would continue to make all efforts to meet the Targets by the end of Special Campaign 4.0.

The achievements of the Department during the Special Campaign 4.0 till date are as follows.

Achievements for Special Campaign 4.0 as on 14.10.2024

Sl. No Parameters Target Achievements %age MP References 72 53 74% PMO References 21 10 48% IMC (Inter Ministerial Consultations) 1 1 100% Parliament Assurances 11 0 0 Public Grievances 47 40 85% PG Appeals 34 12 35% Review of Physical Files 6255 5166 82.6% Review of e-Files 3662 1268 35% Cleaning of sites 350 115 33%

Beside above: