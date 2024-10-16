Ministry of Jal Shakti and its various arms highlights Special Campaign 4.0 Achievements

The Special Campaign 4.0, a Government of India initiative to cleanliness, review & simplification of rules & procedures, review of record management system, productive use of space, and disposal of waste materials for enhancing work place experience, is being undertaken in true spirit by the Department. Nodal Officers appointed by Department as well as its field organizations are working out to remove the pendency and to complete other indicators pertaining to the offices as per the parameters of DARPG’s guidelines.
A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Shri Subodh Yadav, Additional Secretary to review the progress under Special Campaign 4.0. Shri Yadav expressed satisfaction to the efforts being done by the Department and its organisations to meet the targets for the campaign. The officer emphasized that the achievements regarding cleanliness campaigns being higher in number than the targets are always welcomed.
‘Before’ and ‘After’ images of the sites are being videographed and photographed and shared with Geo coordinates.
The Department and its organizations would continue to make all efforts to meet the Targets by the end of Special Campaign 4.0.
The achievements of the Department during the Special Campaign 4.0 till date are as follows.
Achievements for Special Campaign 4.0 as on 14.10.2024
|Sl. No
|Parameters
|Target
|Achievements
|%age
|
|MP References
|72
|53
|74%
|
|PMO References
|21
|10
|48%
|
|IMC (Inter Ministerial Consultations)
|1
|1
|100%
|
|Parliament Assurances
|11
|0
|0
|
|Public Grievances
|47
|40
|85%
|
|PG Appeals
|34
|12
|35%
|
|Review of Physical Files
|6255
|5166
|82.6%
|
|Review of e-Files
|3662
|1268
|35%
|
|Cleaning of sites
|350
|115
|33%
Beside above:
- A rain water harvesting structure at premises of Sharm Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi has been renovated and made functional as part of the ongoing campaign.
- Rs 3,01,120/- revenue has been generated through scrap disposal.
- About 14520 Sq ft area has been freed through cleaning of sites/ scrap disposal.