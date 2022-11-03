Ministry of Information & Broadcasting completed Special Campaign 2.0 for Swachhata successfully.

New Delhi : Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and its attached & Subordinate Offices, Autonomous Organizations, Statutory Bodies and Public Sector Undertakings such as Press Information Bureau (PIB); Central Bureau of Communication (CBC); Publications Division; Office of the Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI); Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC); Electronic Media Monitoring Centre (EMMC); New Media Wing (NMW); Prasar Bharati (a. All India Radio b. Doordarshan); Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune; Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata; Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC); Press Council of India (PCI); Broadcast Engineering Consultants (India) Limited (BECIL) and National Film Development Corporation Limited (NFDC) (including the merged film Media units) have carried out Special Campaign 2.0 from 2nd October 2022 to 31st October 2022 on Pan India basis which was focused on the disposal of pending matters, weeding out old/redundant files and the overall cleanliness of the offices and space management. The achievements of the campaign on various parameters are as below: –

14 MP References, 320 Public Grievances, 181 PG Appeals and 4 Parliamentary Assurances have been cleared.

108298 Physical Files Reviewed out of which 66938 were weeded out. 2217 E-Files were reviewed out which 1868 closed. 1,75,447 square feet of space freed and revenue of Rs. 3, 71, 66,846/-generated.

336 Outdoor Cleanliness Campaign conducted and 3766 spots were cleared.

2. Preparatory phase

During the preparatory phase from 14 th – 30 th Sept 2022, appointment of nodal officer, sensitisation of attached & subordinate offices and their field offices were done to take appropriate action on selection and identification of cleanness campaign sites, identification of scraps and redundant materials, hiring of vendors for disposal of old papers/magazines etc.

visited to Doordarshan Kendra, Ahmedabad on 29 September 2022 as a part of the pre-campaign inspection which created immense enthusiasm in different offices of the Ministry to make the campaign a grand success. Officers from Ministry also visited different field offices during the preparatory phase to see the preparedness before the launch of campaign.

Media plan and guidelines were issued to all Media units of the Ministry for implementation in coordination/collaboration with DARPG for creating awareness in the offices of different Ministries including Ministry of I&B for success of the campaign.

3. Campaign Phase

With the launch of Special Campaign 2.0 on 2 nd Oct 2022, monitoring of the progress as per the guidelines of DARPG was done on daily basis. Officers from the Ministry were also deputed to Media Units and their field offices to review the progress on the spot and guidance for successful implementation and accomplishment of the targets.

The progress of Special Campaign 2.0 was monitored on a dedicated portal https://www.pgportal.gov.in/scdpm22 on daily basis by DARPG . The consolidated data on achievement was uploaded in the mentioned portal every day.



The achievements of the Ministry in brief on different action points of Special Campaign 2.0 from 2nd Oct to 31st Oct 2022 is as follows

Sl. No Category Progress as on October 31st, 2022 1 Swachhata Campaign Sites (Outdoor) 336 2 Number of spots where cleaning and disposal has taken place (indoor and outdoor) 3,766 3 Record Management: Files Reviewed (physical + e-files) 1,10,515 4 Public Grievances + Appeals Redressed 501 5 Revenue Earned Rs. 3,71,66,846 6 Space Freed ( in Sqr feet) 1,75,447 7 MP’s References 14 8 Parliamentary Assurance 4 9 Quantity of Scraps/old items/newspapers etc. disposed of ( Qtl.) 4735

4. Action points where achievements exceeded the target fixed

i) Outdoor Campaign (Initial target- 196 Achievement- 336)

ii) Review of physical files for weeding out (Initial target- 48726 Achievement-108298)

iii) Review of e-Files (Initial target- 86 Achievement-2217)

iv) Achievements on Cleaning of spots where no target given – 3766

5. Filming of sites to show case outstanding achievements

Filming of 4 sites with outstanding achievement was done as per the guidelines of DARP and shown through electronic and Social media. These are:

Doordarshan Kendra, Jaipur; ii) All India Radio, Jaipur; iii) All India Radio, Trivendrum and iv) Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Store Room.

6. Success Stories

a) DDK Ahmedabad

b) Achievement of AIR

c) CBC (more than 10 years bills and sample newspapers are being weeded out)

7. Publicity of the achievements through different Media during Special Campaign 2.0.

a) Total Number of Tweets 1174 b)Total Number of Videos 318 c)Total no of short films screened 17 d)Total Number of Other Social Media Posts 834 e)PIB Statement issued 3

8. Important posts under publicity through different Media

Local media coverage of the visits of HMIB and HMSIB to DDK Ahmedabad and AIR Vijaywada respectively under the Special Campaign 2.0

Print Media

Screening of Short films

Film Division screened 7 short films based on the theme of Swachhata to increase the awareness and impact of Special Campaign 2.0. These films are as follows:

Dhamner (10 min)

Synopsis: With their dedication and hard work the people of Dhamner has turned their village into a model village in the State of Maharashtra.

Chimu (4 min)

Synopsis: Chimu realises the harm in littering and sets out to teach others how to keep the city clean.

Churchgate Fast (3 min)

Synopsis: The film shows how a simple act of spitting causes tremendous effects on our Society, environment and health.

Mr. Clean Comes to City (3 min)

Synopsis: Film on civic sense-about to keep city clean.

Pied Piper of Mumbai (4 min)

Synopsis: This is an animation film on cleanliness. It gives the message that your cleanliness, health and hygiene is your responsibility and obligation, if you ignore it you to do so at your own peril.

Hisaab Do (3 min)

Synopsis: Film is about how to keep city clean. It is your social responsibility to keep your surroundings clean.

Plastic World (7 Mins)

Synopsis: An animation films that portrays the vast and arid dystopian landscape of the future, covered in plastic waste and also alerts against the hazardous effects of plastic on human life and environment.

9. Important work in Progress/pending to go beyond 31st Oct 2022

a) Old/condemned vehicles to be disposed of – 194

b) At CBC more than 10 years bills and sample newspapers are being weeded out.

c) Energy Audit of Stations/ Offices is underway at AIR

d) Improvement of Horticulture in National Media Centre (PIB), New Delhi

e) Books to be donated to libraries by Publications Division.

HMIB, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur’s visit to DDK Ahmedabad

Visit of Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary (I&B) to Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) Headquarters, Soochna Bhawan