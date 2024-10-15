Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to setup iGOT Lab to facilitate Online Learning for Employees

The Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. L. Murugan, has directed the Ministry to set up an iGOT Lab to facilitate online learning for all employees within the Ministry. This initiative follows a comprehensive review of the Ministry’s annual Capacity Building Calendar and the onboarding status of employees onto the iGOT portal.

During the review meeting with Mr.Sanjay Jaju Secretary I&B and other senior officers, Dr. Murugan directed that all Ministry employees should be on boarded onto the iGOT portal by October 19. The Ministry has recommended a selection of 16 courses, including Budget Management, Gender Sensitization, Leadership, and Team Building, to enhance the professional skills of its workforce.

To encourage participation, the Ministry has also decided to felicitate employees who complete the highest number of courses each quarter. Additionally, plans are in place to conduct a workshop to communicate the Ministry’s learning plan and departmental strategies effectively across all media units.

The Minister also reviewed the handling of grievances and RTI applications by the Ministry and emphasized the importance of timely resolution of all cases to ensure transparency and accountability.