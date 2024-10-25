Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Highlights Mid-Term Achievements in Swachhata and Pendency Reduction under Special Campaign 4.0

Implementation of Special Campaign 4.0 is in full swing in Ministry of Information & Broadcasting along with its subordinate/ attached offices across the nation. Significant progress has been achieved so far in enhancing cleanliness, reducing pending matters, and boosting overall efficiency.

Pendency reduction and swachhata awareness

In the preparatory phase of the Campaign, this Ministry of Information & Broadcasting identified various targets for reducing pendency such as VIP references, public grievances, weeding out of physical as well as electronic files, conducting outdoor campaigns to raise awareness about Swachhata.

During the implementation phase Ministry along with its subordinate/ attached offices has undertaken comprehensive cleanliness drive across the country. Dedicated efforts have been made to achieve these targets.

Ministry’s cleanup drive achieves milestones

Till date, the Ministry has conducted 407 outdoor campaigns, around 8000 Kg scraps have been disposed of, reviewed more than 22000 physical files and 10800 have been weeded out. A total of 303 e-files have been reviewed and 68 were closed. Revenue of Rs 21,65,031 has been generated out of the disposal of scraps. A total of 97 Public grievances, 6 PG Appeals, 27 VIP References also have been disposed of. 8104 saplings have been planted under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Campaign so far.

Ministry enhances workplace efficiency and environmental responsibility

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting will continue to focus on achieving the targets of Special Campaign 4.0, enhancing workplace productivity, and commitment to a cleaner workplace and a more efficient workforce. Officers from Ministry have been deputed to different field offices to oversee the various actions under Special Campaign and plantation under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.”

The following picture glimpse highlights the remarkable developments of the Special Campaign 4.0 initiated by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting .

Picture: Reviewing/Weeding out of Physical Files At Record Room, Shastri Bhawan After Reviewing more than 15000 files in the record room, 5571 physical files identified and have been weeded out.