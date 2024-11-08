Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Concludes Special Campaign 4.0 on Swachhata

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting successfully carried out Special Campaign 4.0 from October 2 to October 31, 2024, with the primary objective institutionalising cleanliness (Swachhata), reducing pendency and beautification and optimum utilisation of space.

The campaign was conducted in more than 600 field offices spread over different parts of the country. Officers from the Ministry were deputed to field offices to oversee the implementation of the campaign.

The nodal officer of the Ministry regularly reviewed the progress of the campaign with nodal officers of field offices through VC and WhatsApp communication. The overall progress of the campaign was regularly reviewed by the Secretary Mr. Sanjay Jaju.

The highlights of the achievements are:

64,567 physical files were reviewed, 38,774 files weeded out

were reviewed, 2,136 e-files were reviewed, 1,331 files closed

were reviewed, 391 public grievances and 72 appeals disposed of

and disposed of 78,543 kg of scrap materials was disposed of garnering the revenue of ₹85,99,249 through its sale

of scrap materials was disposed of garnering the revenue of through its sale 866 outdoor cleanliness campaigns were conducted

were conducted 65,561 sq. ft. of office space freed

of office space freed 325 vehicles identified for condemnation and 30 of them condemned

for condemnation and of them condemned 33 references from Members of Parliament , 1 state government reference , and 1 PMO reference disposed of.

, , and disposed of. 2 rules simplified to enhance operational efficiency.

There were many best practices adopted by the Ministry and its field offices during the campaign. Some of these are:

DDK Patna has undertaken a comprehensive initiative for energy conservation, converting waste to wealth, beautification, optimum space utilization etc. and set an example for others to emulate Review of Energy Audit of Transmitter Sites by All India Radio Installation of Sanitation Vending Machine for women by All India Radio, Delhi 325 vehicles were identified for condemnation and 30 of them were condemned during the Campaign period. Engagement of students of Satyam Fashion Institute, Noida and Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) for Swachhata Abhiyan Scanning of old files before weeding out by National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) NFDC-NMIC had an insightful session with school kids. The kids engaged in creative activities to express what Swachhata meant for them. Beautification of garden through plantation under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” by National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) Street play on “Importance of Swachhata around us” on 2nd October, 2024 by Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata

10. Beautification VAT Area behind MPP department of SRFTI, Kolkata

Conversion of waste land into a garden area in front of residential staff quarter by SRFTI, Kolkata Paper Carry bags for books packaging being used instead of plastic carry bags to minimize the use of plastic wastage and its disposal in eco-friendly manner by Publication Division (DPD) System for quarterly review of files in DPD headquarters for record management and subsequent weeding out. Re-used one-side printed A4 paper to save trees in DPD

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting remains fully committed to the objectives of Special Campaign 4.0 and continues to actively engage beyond the campaign conclusion on October 31, 2024 with emphasis on collective efforts, sustainable improvements in cleanliness, institutionalisation of Swachhata, improvement in governance etc.

Prior to special campaign 4.0, in the Swachhata Hi Seva, 2024 from 17th September to 1st October, 2024, about 4871 events were conducted under the three pillars of the campaign namely Swachhata Mein Jan Bhaagidari, Sampoorna Swachhata including Swacchata Lakshit Ekayi or CTUs and Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir. The events were conducted in various field offices of the Ministry wherein more than 2 lakhs people participated.

Few highlights are as follows:

Officials from Ministry visited field offices to see implementation of Special Campaign 4.0

20000 physical files were reviewed out of which 9100 files were weeded out at M/o I&B Main Secretariat

IIMC, New Delhi undertook process of weeding out old files, streamlining records and ensuring efficient management of documents.

Professor and students of ‘Sanskritik Punarnirman’ Mission were invited to do a street play on theme of Swachhata at Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata

Beautification out of waste material by DoorDarshan Kendra, Patna

The VAT area behind office premises was cleaned and painted by Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata

Copies of scripts at Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) which have been scanned disposed

Condemnation and disposal of vehicles by Prasar Bharti offices

Garbage Cleanup at the 35-Acre Beemapally Old SW Complex, All India Radio Thiruvananthapuram in Coordination with Corporation Authorities

Disposal of waste items at Prasar Bharti Secretariat, New Delhi

Weeding out of files and disposal of scrap material at PIB Imphal