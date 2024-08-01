Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs Reports Progress Under PMAY-U: 118.64 Lakh Houses Sanctioned

‘Land’ and ‘Colonization’ are State subjects. Therefore, schemes related to housing for their citizens are implemented by States/Union Territories (UTs). However, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs supplements the efforts of States/UTs by providing Central assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) since 25.06.2015 to provide pucca houses with basic civic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries including poor people across the country.
PMAY-U is a demand driven scheme and Government of India has not fixed any target for construction of houses. Based on the project proposals submitted by States/ UTs, as on 22.07.2024, 118.64 lakh houses have been sanctioned under PMAY-U. Of the sanctioned houses, 114.33 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 85.04 lakh have been completed/delivered to beneficiaries. The sanctioned houses involve Central assistance of ₹ 2.00 lakh crore (approx.) against which, ₹ 1.64 lakh crore has been released so far. State/UT-wise details of houses sanctioned, grounded, completed and occupied along with Central assistance sanctioned and released since inception of PMAY-U are at Annexure-I. State/ UT wise details of houses completed and occupied during current financial year along with houses occupied during each of the last three years under PMAY-U are at Annexure-II.
The scheme period, which was earlier upto 31.03.2022, has been extended upto 31.12.2024, except for Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) vertical of the scheme, to complete all the houses sanctioned without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology.
This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Tokhan Sahu, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.
Annexure I
State-wise details of houses sanctioned, grounded, completed and occupied along with Central Assistance approved and released since its inception under of PMAY-U
|S. No.
|Name of the
State/UT
|Physical Progress of Houses (Nos.)
|Financial Progress in respect of Central Assistance (₹ in crore)
|Sanctioned
|Grounded
|Completed
|
Occupied
|Approved
|Released
|1
|States
|Andhra Pradesh
|21,37,028
|19,90,937
|9,73,837
|8,75,913
|32,568.27
|23,800.26
|2
|Bihar
|3,14,477
|3,05,811
|1,47,979
|1,47,979
|4,950.45
|3,368.00
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|3,02,663
|2,89,128
|2,38,894
|2,16,655
|4,810.98
|4,088.81
|4
|Goa
|3,146
|3,146
|3,145
|3,145
|74.76
|75.04
|5
|Gujarat
|10,05,204
|9,83,778
|9,18,185
|8,74,699
|21,064.34
|19,805.76
|6
|Haryana
|1,15,034
|93,153
|68,114
|68,114
|2,171.64
|1,673.50
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|12,758
|12,668
|10,705
|10,653
|215.95
|202.02
|8
|Jharkhand
|2,29,156
|2,13,534
|1,42,810
|1,39,893
|3,603.31
|2,987.87
|9
|Karnataka
|6,38,121
|5,73,160
|3,69,449
|2,97,655
|10,614.43
|7,168.29
|10
|Kerala
|1,67,322
|1,47,721
|1,23,453
|1,23,352
|2,781.18
|2,293.45
|11
|Madhya Pradesh
|9,61,147
|9,49,265
|8,01,068
|7,89,875
|15,930.45
|15,284.69
|12
|Maharashtra
|13,64,923
|11,16,949
|8,55,339
|7,86,399
|25,548.21
|19,323.37
|13
|Odisha
|2,03,380
|1,80,647
|1,47,148
|1,43,608
|3,176.98
|2,479.75
|14
|Punjab
|1,32,235
|1,16,264
|83,894
|83,842
|2,342.54
|1,825.79
|15
|Rajasthan
|3,19,863
|2,64,357
|1,91,971
|1,84,966
|5,891.46
|4,693.97
|16
|Tamil Nadu
|6,80,347
|6,63,430
|5,70,294
|5,16,225
|11,185.30
|10,135.67
|17
|Telangana
|2,50,084
|2,44,219
|2,24,659
|1,64,862
|4,475.66
|3,718.27
|18
|Uttar Pradesh
|17,76,823
|17,33,051
|15,47,101
|15,18,668
|27,962.68
|26,065.17
|19
|Uttarakhand
|64,391
|60,160
|34,504
|33,560
|1,176.51
|940.86
|20
|West Bengal
|6,68,953
|6,12,998
|4,00,257
|4,00,161
|10,773.50
|7,675.93
|Sub-total (States)
|1,13,47,055
|1,05,54,376
|78,52,806
|73,80,224
|1,91,318.59
|1,57,606.50
|21
|North East States
|Arunachal Pradesh
|8,499
|8,070
|7,753
|6,217
|182.38
|161.18
|22
|Assam
|1,76,643
|1,60,473
|1,02,712
|1,02,712
|2,674.26
|2,065.73
|23
|Manipur
|56,037
|48,657
|14,699
|14,699
|841.39
|471.91
|24
|Meghalaya
|4,758
|3,793
|1,632
|1,632
|72.35
|43.31
|25
|Mizoram
|39,605
|39,215
|11,069
|11,069
|607.8
|447.22
|26
|Nagaland
|31,860
|31,841
|22,850
|22,818
|503.91
|393.41
|27
|Sikkim
|316
|316
|202
|202
|6.13
|7.09
|28
|Tripura
|92,854
|84,751
|74,049
|74,049
|1,494.35
|1,273.47
|Sub-total (N.E. States)
|4,10,572
|3,77,116
|2,34,966
|2,33,398
|6,382.57
|4,863.31
|29
|Union Territories
|A&N Islands
|376
|376
|47
|47
|5.84
|2.93
|30
|Chandigarh
|1,256
|1,256
|1,256
|1,256
|28.78
|28.78
|31
|D&NH and D&D
|9,947
|9,947
|9,230
|7,992
|214.4
|200.27
|32
|Delhi
|29,976
|29,976
|29,976
|29,976
|692.53
|692.53
|33
|J&K
|47,040
|42,894
|24,244
|24,244
|724.94
|483.48
|34
|Ladakh
|1,307
|1,014
|843
|843
|30.22
|24.05
|35
|Lakshadweep
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|36
|Puducherry
|15,995
|15,271
|9,994
|9,994
|254.12
|223.19
|Sub-total (UTs)
|1,05,897
|1,00,734
|75,590
|74,352
|1,950.84
|1,655.23
|Grand Total
|118.64 Lakh
|114.33 Lakh*
|85.04 Lakh*
|81.67 lakh*
|2.00
Lakh Cr.
|1.64 Lakh Cr.
|* Includes grounded (4.01 lakh)/ completed (3.41 lakh)/ occupied (4.80 lakh) houses of JnNURM during mission period.
Annexure II
State/UT-wise details of houses completed and occupied during current financial year along with houses occupied during each of the last three years under PMAY-U
|Sr. No.
|Name of the State/ UT
|Houses Completed
in Current Financial Year
|Houses Occupied
in Current Financial Year*
|Houses Occupied
in FY 2021-22
|Houses Occupied
in FY 2022-23
|Houses Occupied
in FY 2023-24
|Total houses Occupied
during last three Financial Years
|1
|States
|Andhra Pradesh
|19,747
|29,111
|47,712
|2,95,316
|2,79,115
|6,22,143
|2
|Bihar
|27,719
|27,719
|13,026
|22,692
|11,484
|47,202
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|18,976
|18,860
|9,884
|37,137
|37,755
|84,776
|4
|Goa
|1
|1
|309
|331
|–
|640
|5
|Gujarat
|15,040
|23,168
|1,59,468
|1,86,112
|38,148
|3,83,728
|6
|Haryana
|773
|773
|7,031
|13,508
|3,773
|24,312
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|578
|578
|1,682
|2,155
|951
|4,788
|8
|Jharkhand
|2,590
|2,460
|10,681
|14,894
|16,153
|41,728
|9
|Karnataka
|30,878
|4,674
|38,480
|28,472
|17,119
|84,071
|10
|Kerala
|2,180
|2,236
|8,001
|14,788
|8,189
|30,978
|11
|Madhya Pradesh
|31,718
|33,230
|63,815
|1,76,673
|1,10,408
|3,50,896
|12
|Maharashtra
|15,550
|26,895
|1,36,632
|1,59,876
|44,532
|3,41,040
|13
|Odisha
|4,392
|4,392
|10,350
|27,481
|12,846
|50,677
|14
|Punjab
|1,837
|1,837
|10,328
|23,131
|9,098
|42,557
|15
|Rajasthan
|9,447
|9,063
|32,094
|36,465
|12,280
|80,839
|16
|Tamil Nadu
|8,088
|8,360
|41,091
|81,438
|43,269
|1,65,798
|17
|Telangana
|176
|40,929
|11,554
|18,329
|24,606
|54,489
|18
|Uttar Pradesh
|89,377
|89,377
|2,70,305
|2,00,284
|1,86,706
|6,57,295
|19
|Uttarakhand
|849
|817
|5,473
|4,329
|4,402
|14,204
|20
|West Bengal
|5,786
|5,786
|23,706
|81,647
|50,663
|1,56,016
|Sub- total (States) :-
|2,85,702
|3,30,266
|9,01,622
|14,25,058
|9,11,497
|32,38,177
|21
|North East States
|Arunachal Pradesh
|327
|327
|556
|1,657
|1,498
|3,711
|22
|Assam
|3,421
|3,421
|15,682
|36,483
|19,543
|71,708
|23
|Manipur
|994
|994
|430
|5,690
|2,934
|9,054
|24
|Meghalaya
|384
|384
|265
|430
|144
|839
|25
|Mizoram
|2,501
|2,501
|1,026
|1,518
|1,927
|4,471
|26
|Nagaland
|3,486
|3,486
|2,692
|6,427
|7,344
|16,463
|27
|Sikkim
|–
|–
|37
|19
|–
|56
|28
|Tripura
|2,498
|2,498
|2,814
|7,369
|8,695
|18,878
|Sub- total (N.E. States) :-
|13,611
|13,611
|23,502
|59,593
|42,085
|1,25,180
|29
|Union Territories
|A&N Island
|–
|–
|1
|3
|–
|4
|30
|Chandigarh
|–
|–
|141
|128
|–
|269
|31
|DNH & DD
|50
|50
|1,193
|1,463
|101
|2,757
|32
|Delhi
|–
|–
|1,807
|2,669
|–
|4,476
|33
|J&K
|2,478
|2,478
|3,828
|6,622
|3,626
|14,076
|34
|Ladakh
|55
|55
|132
|106
|139
|377
|35
|Lakshadweep
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|36
|Puducherry
|549
|549
|1,073
|2,032
|1,270
|4,375
|Sub- total (UT) :-
|3,132
|3,132
|8,175
|13,023
|5,136
|26,334
|Grand Total :-
|3,02,445
|3,47,009*
|9,33,299
|14,97,674
|9,58,718
|33,89,691