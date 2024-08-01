Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs Reports Progress Under PMAY-U: 118.64 Lakh Houses Sanctioned

‘Land’ and ‘Colonization’ are State subjects. Therefore, schemes related to housing for their citizens are implemented by States/Union Territories (UTs). However, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs supplements the efforts of States/UTs by providing Central assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) since 25.06.2015 to provide pucca houses with basic civic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries including poor people across the country.

PMAY-U is a demand driven scheme and Government of India has not fixed any target for construction of houses. Based on the project proposals submitted by States/ UTs, as on 22.07.2024, 118.64 lakh houses have been sanctioned under PMAY-U. Of the sanctioned houses, 114.33 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 85.04 lakh have been completed/delivered to beneficiaries. The sanctioned houses involve Central assistance of ₹ 2.00 lakh crore (approx.) against which, ₹ 1.64 lakh crore has been released so far. State/UT-wise details of houses sanctioned, grounded, completed and occupied along with Central assistance sanctioned and released since inception of PMAY-U are at Annexure-I. State/ UT wise details of houses completed and occupied during current financial year along with houses occupied during each of the last three years under PMAY-U are at Annexure-II.

The scheme period, which was earlier upto 31.03.2022, has been extended upto 31.12.2024, except for Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) vertical of the scheme, to complete all the houses sanctioned without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Tokhan Sahu, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Annexure I

State-wise details of houses sanctioned, grounded, completed and occupied along with Central Assistance approved and released since its inception under of PMAY-U

S. No. Name of the State/UT Physical Progress of Houses (Nos.) Financial Progress in respect of Central Assistance (₹ in crore) Sanctioned Grounded Completed Occupied Approved Released 1 States Andhra Pradesh 21,37,028 19,90,937 9,73,837 8,75,913 32,568.27 23,800.26 2 Bihar 3,14,477 3,05,811 1,47,979 1,47,979 4,950.45 3,368.00 3 Chhattisgarh 3,02,663 2,89,128 2,38,894 2,16,655 4,810.98 4,088.81 4 Goa 3,146 3,146 3,145 3,145 74.76 75.04 5 Gujarat 10,05,204 9,83,778 9,18,185 8,74,699 21,064.34 19,805.76 6 Haryana 1,15,034 93,153 68,114 68,114 2,171.64 1,673.50 7 Himachal Pradesh 12,758 12,668 10,705 10,653 215.95 202.02 8 Jharkhand 2,29,156 2,13,534 1,42,810 1,39,893 3,603.31 2,987.87 9 Karnataka 6,38,121 5,73,160 3,69,449 2,97,655 10,614.43 7,168.29 10 Kerala 1,67,322 1,47,721 1,23,453 1,23,352 2,781.18 2,293.45 11 Madhya Pradesh 9,61,147 9,49,265 8,01,068 7,89,875 15,930.45 15,284.69 12 Maharashtra 13,64,923 11,16,949 8,55,339 7,86,399 25,548.21 19,323.37 13 Odisha 2,03,380 1,80,647 1,47,148 1,43,608 3,176.98 2,479.75 14 Punjab 1,32,235 1,16,264 83,894 83,842 2,342.54 1,825.79 15 Rajasthan 3,19,863 2,64,357 1,91,971 1,84,966 5,891.46 4,693.97 16 Tamil Nadu 6,80,347 6,63,430 5,70,294 5,16,225 11,185.30 10,135.67 17 Telangana 2,50,084 2,44,219 2,24,659 1,64,862 4,475.66 3,718.27 18 Uttar Pradesh 17,76,823 17,33,051 15,47,101 15,18,668 27,962.68 26,065.17 19 Uttarakhand 64,391 60,160 34,504 33,560 1,176.51 940.86 20 West Bengal 6,68,953 6,12,998 4,00,257 4,00,161 10,773.50 7,675.93 Sub-total (States) 1,13,47,055 1,05,54,376 78,52,806 73,80,224 1,91,318.59 1,57,606.50 21 North East States Arunachal Pradesh 8,499 8,070 7,753 6,217 182.38 161.18 22 Assam 1,76,643 1,60,473 1,02,712 1,02,712 2,674.26 2,065.73 23 Manipur 56,037 48,657 14,699 14,699 841.39 471.91 24 Meghalaya 4,758 3,793 1,632 1,632 72.35 43.31 25 Mizoram 39,605 39,215 11,069 11,069 607.8 447.22 26 Nagaland 31,860 31,841 22,850 22,818 503.91 393.41 27 Sikkim 316 316 202 202 6.13 7.09 28 Tripura 92,854 84,751 74,049 74,049 1,494.35 1,273.47 Sub-total (N.E. States) 4,10,572 3,77,116 2,34,966 2,33,398 6,382.57 4,863.31 29 Union Territories A&N Islands 376 376 47 47 5.84 2.93 30 Chandigarh 1,256 1,256 1,256 1,256 28.78 28.78 31 D&NH and D&D 9,947 9,947 9,230 7,992 214.4 200.27 32 Delhi 29,976 29,976 29,976 29,976 692.53 692.53 33 J&K 47,040 42,894 24,244 24,244 724.94 483.48 34 Ladakh 1,307 1,014 843 843 30.22 24.05 35 Lakshadweep – – – – – – 36 Puducherry 15,995 15,271 9,994 9,994 254.12 223.19 Sub-total (UTs) 1,05,897 1,00,734 75,590 74,352 1,950.84 1,655.23 Grand Total 118.64 Lakh 114.33 Lakh* 85.04 Lakh* 81.67 lakh* 2.00 Lakh Cr. 1.64 Lakh Cr. * Includes grounded (4.01 lakh)/ completed (3.41 lakh)/ occupied (4.80 lakh) houses of JnNURM during mission period.

Annexure II

State/UT-wise details of houses completed and occupied during current financial year along with houses occupied during each of the last three years under PMAY-U