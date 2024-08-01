Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs Enhances Support for Urban Homeless through SUH and PMAY-U Schemes

As per census 2011, the total urban houseless population in the country is 9,38,348.

As per 7th Schedule of the Constitution of India, Land & Colonisation are State subjects. Therefore, it is the primary responsibility of States/Union Territories (UTs) to take steps and devise schemes to provide for rehabilitation of homeless persons. Central Government is supplementing the efforts of State Governments/UTs through programs and schematic interventions.

MoHUA administers ‘Shelters for Urban Homeless (SUH)’ under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY–NULM), through respective States/ UTs. It focuses on providing permanent shelters equipped with basic facilities to the urban homeless. As per SUH guidelines, convergence of various entitlements of social security, food, education, health care systems, provision for admission of the homeless children to government school, skill training, etc is provided.

In addition, MoHUA also implements Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) for providing assistance to States/UTs for addressing the housing requirement of eligible urban households. PMAY-U envisages to provide all weather pucca houses with basic civic amenities to all eligible urban households.

As per the operational guidelines of SUH, the agency running the shelter shall have the responsibility of identifying the homeless persons and persuading them to come to the shelter. Further, the guidelines prescribe active involvement of the local police in tracing the family of the homeless, whenever required.

In addition, the guidelines provide for collection of socio-demographic particulars of the individuals at the time of admission to the shelter. If required, counselling support is provided to the residents, seeking details of their native place. If the homeless individual is deserted from the family, the concerned state authority makes enquiry/counselling session with the family to explore the possibilities of immediate reintegration with the involvement of concerned Welfare departments / Police / NGOs / CBOs, etc.