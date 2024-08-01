Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs Allocates Funds for Upgrading Basic Facilities in Smaller Urban Areas

As per the provisions of Article 243W of the Constitution, in conjunction with the Seventh and Twelfth Schedules, matters relating to urban development fall within the purview of States/Urban Local Bodies. However, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) provides programmatic support to the States/Union Territories (UTs) in their urban development agenda through its flagship Missions/Programmes. The Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme for Small and Medium Towns (UIDSSMT), a component of Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM) came to an end on 31 March, 2014. However, all those projects of UIDSSMT in which 50% or more of the Central Assistance had been released and physical progress was 50% or more as on 31 March, 2014 or were sanctioned during transition phase of the Mission, were approved for funding under AMRUT upto 31st March, 2017.

This period has also come to an end and all the projects have been handed over to the respective States, on closure of the Scheme.

Apart from this, the Ministry assists the States/Union Territories through its other Missions viz. Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0), Smart Cities Mission (SCM) and Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 (SBM-U 2.0). The central assistance is sanctioned to States/Union Territories and not to the cities. The schemes are implemented by the States/UTs in accordance with the Mission/Scheme guidelines.

Under the SCM, 100 cities have been selected, of which 66 cities have population less than 10 lakhs. This includes 12 cities having less than 1 lakh population, 33 cities having population between 1-5 lakhs and 21 cities with population between 5-10 lakh (as per census 2011). An amount of ₹29,693 crores of Central assistance has been released to these 66 cities. These cities have undertaken a total of 5,162 projects amounting to ₹91,143 crore. Of these projects 4,548 projects amounting to ₹76,735 crore (84% of total projects) have been completed.

Details of central assistance allocated and released to States/Union Territories under AMRUT 2.0 and SBM-U 2.0 are at Annexure I & II respectively.

ANNEXURE – I

ANNEXURE REGARDING ‘PROJECTS FOR BASIC INFRASTRUCTURE FACILITIES IN SMALL AND MEDIUM CITIES’

OVERALL FUNDS ALLOCATED & RELEASED TO STATES/UNION TERRITORIES (UTs) UNDER AMRUT 2.0

(₹ in crore)

Sl. No. State / UT Committed Central Assistance Total Released (Overall) 1 ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR 36 Nil 2 ANDHRA PRADESH 2948 674.59 3 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 226 34.48 4 ASSAM 775 75.62 5 BIHAR 2628 429.53 6 CHANDIGARH 170 53.87 7 CHHATTISGARH 1303 166.49 8 DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN AND DIU 30 Nil 9 DELHI 2885 212.31 10 GOA 85 17.26 11 GUJARAT 4512 936.12 12 HARYANA 1496 153.35 13 HIMACHAL PRADESH 256 60.1 14 JAMMU AND KASHMIR 867 166.9 15 JHARKHAND 1183 114.54 16 KARNATAKA 4628 718.57 17 KERALA 1374 177.29 18 LADAKH 128 11.7 19 LAKSHADWEEP 2 Nil 20 MADHYA PRADESH 4065 379.91 21 MAHARASHTRA 9310 2,056.80 22 MANIPUR 170 20.72 23 MEGHALAYA 111 67.48 24 MIZORAM 143 31.39 25 NAGALAND 176 40.28 26 ODISHA 1373 367.69 27 PUDUCHERRY 150 31 28 PUNJAB 1836 354.9 29 RAJASTHAN 3552 349.7 30 SIKKIM 40 4.98 31 TAMIL NADU 4942 966.23 32 TELANGANA 2789 170.37 33 TRIPURA 157 69.51 34 UTTAR PRADESH 8161 1,420.27 35 UTTARAKHAND 585 53.14 36 WEST BENGAL 3658 564.37 Total 66,750.00 10,951.47

ANNEXURE – II

ANNEXURE REGARDING ‘PROJECTS FOR BASIC INFRASTRUCTURE FACILITIES IN SMALL AND MEDIUM CITIES’

DETAILS OF STATE/UT -WISE FUNDS ALLOCATED AND RELEASED UNDER SWACHH BHARAT MISSION – URBAN 2.0 (SBM-U 2.0)

(₹ in crores)