Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs Advances Urban Planning with New Guidelines and Schemes

As per 12th Schedule of the Constitution of India, urban planning is the function of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)/ Urban Development Authorities. Government of India supplements the efforts of the States through schematic interventions/ advisories. It provides financial and technical support to the States.
The High-Level Committee on urban planning has submitted the first draft report “Pathways to Amrit Kaal: Envisioning and realizing a near future for Indian cities” in April, 2023. The term of the Committee has been extended till 31.07.2024.
Considering the fast pace of urbanization & population growth, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India has issued following guidelines/byelaws:
- Urban and Regional Development Plan Formulation and Implementation (URDPFI) Guidelines, 2014
- Model Building Bye-laws (MBBL) – 2016
The Ministry, through schematic interventions is working towards strengthening urban planning eco-system. In order to incentivize States to undertake urban planning reforms, Schemes for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment of Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance was initiated. The scheme aims to promote efficiency in land-use, sustainable development, affordability and revenue generation using urban planning as a tool.
- Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2022-23 – Part – VI (Urban Planning Reforms) with an allocation of Rs. 6000 Cr – The reform components included Modernization of Building Bylaws by removing contradictions and optimizing land use, Adoption of modern urban planning tools like Transferrable Development Rights (TDR), Implementation of Local Area Plans (LAP) and Town Planning Schemes (TPS), Implementation of Transit-oriented Development (ToD). Further States were incentivized for Creation of Sponge Cities, Removing Taxation for running the Buses for Public Transport.
- Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2023-24 – Part – III (Urban Planning Reforms) with an allocation of Rs. 15000 Cr – The reform components included Augmentation of human resources by hiring of qualified urban planners, Implementation of Town Planning Scheme (TPS)/ Land Pooling Scheme, Modernization of Building Bylaws, promoting in-situ slum rehabilitation, Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), Transferable Development Rights as planning tool, Strengthening natural ecosystems of urban areas through urban planning, development of waterfronts etc.
- A sub-Scheme under AMRUT on Formulation of GIS based Master plans for 500 AMRUT cities is at implementation stage. The Sub-Scheme aims at geo database creation and formulation of GIS based Master Plans. At present 461 AMRUT Cities in 35 States are on boarded under the scheme. Draft GIS based Master Plan has been formulated for 355 towns, out of which Master Plans for 208 towns have been finalized.
- Further, a Pilot Sub-Scheme under AMRUT for preparation of Town Planning Scheme (TPS) and Local Area Plans was launched in 2018. The Scheme aims to bring about planned urban development through adjustment of land parcels and retrofitting of the old city centers.
- Under AMRUT 2.0, Scheme for Formulation of GIS based Master Plans has been extended to cover Class-II Towns with population of 50,000 – 99,999. MoU has been signed with National Remote Sensing Centre and Survey of India for creation of geo database.