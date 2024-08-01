Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs Advances Urban Planning with New Guidelines and Schemes

As per 12th Schedule of the Constitution of India, urban planning is the function of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)/ Urban Development Authorities. Government of India supplements the efforts of the States through schematic interventions/ advisories. It provides financial and technical support to the States.

The High-Level Committee on urban planning has submitted the first draft report “Pathways to Amrit Kaal: Envisioning and realizing a near future for Indian cities” in April, 2023. The term of the Committee has been extended till 31.07.2024.

Considering the fast pace of urbanization & population growth, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India has issued following guidelines/byelaws:

Urban and Regional Development Plan Formulation and Implementation (URDPFI) Guidelines, 2014

Model Building Bye-laws (MBBL) – 2016

The Ministry, through schematic interventions is working towards strengthening urban planning eco-system. In order to incentivize States to undertake urban planning reforms, Schemes for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment of Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance was initiated. The scheme aims to promote efficiency in land-use, sustainable development, affordability and revenue generation using urban planning as a tool.

Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2022-23 – Part – VI (Urban Planning Reforms) with an allocation of Rs. 6000 Cr – The reform components included Modernization of Building Bylaws by removing contradictions and optimizing land use, Adoption of modern urban planning tools like Transferrable Development Rights (TDR), Implementation of Local Area Plans (LAP) and Town Planning Schemes (TPS), Implementation of Transit-oriented Development (ToD). Further States were incentivized for Creation of Sponge Cities, Removing Taxation for running the Buses for Public Transport.