Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs Advances In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Under PMAY-U

‘Land’ and ‘Colonisation’ are State subjects. Therefore, schemes related to housing for their citizens are implemented by States/Union Territories (UTs). However, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) supplements the efforts of States/UTs by providing Central Assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) since June 25, 2015 to provide pucca house in urban areas across the country. The scheme is implemented through four verticals i.e., Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), In-Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS).
Based on project proposals submitted by the State/UT Governments under PMAY-U, as on 22.07.2024, a total of 118.64 lakh houses have been sanctioned by the Ministry, out of which 114.33 lakh have been grounded, of which 85.04 lakh are completed and 81.67 lakh are occupied. The remaining houses are at different stages of construction. States/UTs are encouraged to improve occupancy of houses under AHP/ISSR verticals of PMAY-U by providing civic infrastructure and ensuring allotment to beneficiaries on priority. The construction period of projects under AHP/ISSR verticals is between 12-36 months from the date of approval. The Ministry conducts rigorous review on monthly basis with States/UTs to complete the remaining houses within the stipulated timeframe. However, the scheme has been extended till 31.12.2024, except CLSS vertical of the scheme, to complete all the houses sanctioned without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology.
The State-wise details of houses sanctioned, grounded, completed and occupied along with Central Assistance approved and released under all verticals of PMAY-U along with ISSR, since its inception, including in the State of Tamil Nadu is at Annexure I.
Further, State-wise details of houses sanctioned, grounded, completed and occupied along with Central Assistance approved and released under ISSR vertical of PMAY-U, since its inception, including in the State of Tamil Nadu is at Annexure II.
Annexure I
State-wise details of houses sanctioned, grounded, completed and occupied along with Central Assistance approved and released under all verticals of PMAY-U, since its inception, including ISSR in the State of Tamil Nadu:
|S. No.
|Name of the
State/UT
|Physical Progress of Houses (Nos.)
|Financial Progress in respect of Central Assistance (₹ in crore)
|Sanctioned
|Grounded
|Completed
|
Occupied
|Approved
|Released
|1
|States
|Andhra Pradesh
|21,37,028
|19,90,937
|9,73,837
|8,75,913
|32,568.27
|23,800.26
|2
|Bihar
|3,14,477
|3,05,811
|1,47,979
|1,47,979
|4,950.45
|3,368.00
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|3,02,663
|2,89,128
|2,38,894
|2,16,655
|4,810.98
|4,088.81
|4
|Goa
|3,146
|3,146
|3,145
|3,145
|74.76
|75.04
|5
|Gujarat
|10,05,204
|9,83,778
|9,18,185
|8,74,699
|21,064.34
|19,805.76
|6
|Haryana
|1,15,034
|93,153
|68,114
|68,114
|2,171.64
|1,673.50
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|12,758
|12,668
|10,705
|10,653
|215.95
|202.02
|8
|Jharkhand
|2,29,156
|2,13,534
|1,42,810
|1,39,893
|3,603.31
|2,987.87
|9
|Karnataka
|6,38,121
|5,73,160
|3,69,449
|2,97,655
|10,614.43
|7,168.29
|10
|Kerala
|1,67,322
|1,47,721
|1,23,453
|1,23,352
|2,781.18
|2,293.45
|11
|Madhya Pradesh
|9,61,147
|9,49,265
|8,01,068
|7,89,875
|15,930.45
|15,284.69
|12
|Maharashtra
|13,64,923
|11,16,949
|8,55,339
|7,86,399
|25,548.21
|19,323.37
|13
|Odisha
|2,03,380
|1,80,647
|1,47,148
|1,43,608
|3,176.98
|2,479.75
|14
|Punjab
|1,32,235
|1,16,264
|83,894
|83,842
|2,342.54
|1,825.79
|15
|Rajasthan
|3,19,863
|2,64,357
|1,91,971
|1,84,966
|5,891.46
|4,693.97
|16
|Tamil Nadu
|6,80,347
|6,63,430
|5,70,294
|5,16,225
|11,185.30
|10,135.67
|17
|Telangana
|2,50,084
|2,44,219
|2,24,659
|1,64,862
|4,475.66
|3,718.27
|18
|Uttar Pradesh
|17,76,823
|17,33,051
|15,47,101
|15,18,668
|27,962.68
|26,065.17
|19
|Uttarakhand
|64,391
|60,160
|34,504
|33,560
|1,176.51
|940.86
|20
|West Bengal
|6,68,953
|6,12,998
|4,00,257
|4,00,161
|10,773.50
|7,675.93
|Sub-total (States)
|1,13,47,055
|1,05,54,376
|78,52,806
|73,80,224
|1,91,318.59
|1,57,606.50
|21
|North East States
|Arunachal Pradesh
|8,499
|8,070
|7,753
|6,217
|182.38
|161.18
|22
|Assam
|1,76,643
|1,60,473
|1,02,712
|1,02,712
|2,674.26
|2,065.73
|23
|Manipur
|56,037
|48,657
|14,699
|14,699
|841.39
|471.91
|24
|Meghalaya
|4,758
|3,793
|1,632
|1,632
|72.35
|43.31
|25
|Mizoram
|39,605
|39,215
|11,069
|11,069
|607.8
|447.22
|26
|Nagaland
|31,860
|31,841
|22,850
|22,818
|503.91
|393.41
|27
|Sikkim
|316
|316
|202
|202
|6.13
|7.09
|28
|Tripura
|92,854
|84,751
|74,049
|74,049
|1,494.35
|1,273.47
|Sub-total (N.E. States)
|4,10,572
|3,77,116
|2,34,966
|2,33,398
|6,382.57
|4,863.31
|29
|Union Territories
|A&N Islands
|376
|376
|47
|47
|5.84
|2.93
|30
|Chandigarh
|1,256
|1,256
|1,256
|1,256
|28.78
|28.78
|31
|D&NH and D&D
|9,947
|9,947
|9,230
|7,992
|214.4
|200.27
|32
|Delhi
|29,976
|29,976
|29,976
|29,976
|692.53
|692.53
|33
|J&K
|47,040
|42,894
|24,244
|24,244
|724.94
|483.48
|34
|Ladakh
|1,307
|1,014
|843
|843
|30.22
|24.05
|35
|Lakshadweep
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|36
|Puducherry
|15,995
|15,271
|9,994
|9,994
|254.12
|223.19
|Sub-total (UTs)
|1,05,897
|1,00,734
|75,590
|74,352
|1,950.84
|1,655.23
|Grand Total
|118.64 Lakh
|114.33 Lakh*
|85.04
Lakh*
|81.67 lakh*
|2.00
Lakh Cr.
|1.64 Lakh Cr.
|* Includes grounded (4.01 lakh)/ completed (3.41 lakh)/ occupied (4.80 lakh) houses of JnNURM during mission period.
Annexure II
State-wise details of houses sanctioned, grounded, completed and occupied along with Central Assistance approved and released under ISSR vertical of PMAY-U, since its inception, including in the State of Tamil Nadu:
|Sr. No.
|Name of the State/ UT
|Physical Progress of Houses (Nos)
|Financial Progress in respect of Central Assistance (₹ in Cr.)
|Sanctioned
|Grounded
|Completed
|Occupied
|Sanctioned
|Released
|1
|States
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,617
|1,617
|212
|82
|41.26
|32.87
|2
|Bihar
|6,502
|6,502
|5,465
|5,465
|179.43
|161.70
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|300
|300
|300
|300
|6.09
|13.54
|4
|Goa
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5
|Gujarat
|61,794
|54,194
|34,965
|30,701
|725.80
|373.05
|6
|Haryana
|2,452
|2,085
|1,802
|1,802
|153.26
|119.28
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|64
|64
|64
|12
|5.89
|9.21
|8
|Jharkhand
|2,986
|2,986
|2,846
|2,762
|73.78
|73.40
|9
|Karnataka
|22,203
|22,203
|20,980
|19,443
|611.04
|540.35
|10
|Kerala
|1,183
|1,183
|731
|731
|35.84
|37.43
|11
|Madhya Pradesh
|7,562
|7,562
|6,940
|6,297
|214.55
|183.92
|12
|Maharashtra
|1,44,820
|85,660
|52,538
|11,225
|1,448.20
|–
|13
|Odisha
|8,897
|8,497
|5,976
|3,810
|183.88
|170.88
|14
|Punjab
|1,025
|–
|–
|–
|10.25
|7.88
|15
|Rajasthan
|14,492
|14,492
|12,921
|12,149
|239.48
|225.14
|16
|Tamil Nadu
|4,763
|4,763
|4,763
|4,763
|132.14
|123.70
|17
|Telangana
|256
|256
|256
|256
|4.75
|62.38
|18
|Uttar Pradesh
|5,490
|5,490
|5,439
|5,375
|190.67
|172.07
|19
|Uttarakhand
|2,536
|2,536
|2,270
|2,270
|104.30
|107.48
|20
|West Bengal
|442
|442
|192
|192
|14.08
|11.58
|Sub- total (States):-
|2,89,384
|2,20,832
|1,58,660
|1,07,635
|4,374.69
|2,425.86
|21
|North East States
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1,536
|1,536
|1,536
|–
|77.39
|77.39
|22
|Assam
|108
|64
|–
|–
|1.08
|–
|23
|Manipur
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|24
|Meghalaya
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25
|Mizoram
|142
|142
|142
|142
|9.49
|9.30
|26
|Nagaland
|1,054
|1,054
|702
|670
|41.68
|41.67
|27
|Sikkim
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|28
|Tripura
|3,005
|3,005
|1,929
|1,929
|77.92
|59.94
|Sub- total (N.E.States) :-
|5,845
|5,801
|4,309
|2,741
|207.56
|188.30
|29
|Union Territories
|A&N Island
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|30
|Chandigarh
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|31
|DNH & DD
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|32
|Delhi
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|33
|J&K
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34
|Ladakh
|369
|77
|62
|62
|15.98
|11.56
|35
|Lakshadweep
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|36
|Puducherry
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Sub- total (UT):-
|369
|77
|62
|62
|15.98
|11.56
|Grand Total:-
|2,95,598
|2,26,710
|1,63,031
|1,10,438
|4,598.23
|2,625.72