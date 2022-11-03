Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs undertakes Special Campaign 2.0 to institutionalize ‘Swachhta’ as an integral part of our life

New Delhi : The Government of India has announced Special Campaign 2.0 by identification of pending issues as preparatory phase from 14th to 30th September, 2022 in which clear targets were set for the Campaign period. This year targets mainly focus to the field offices of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs. During identification, key focus areas were to remove pendency and to promote cleanliness for better record management, efficiency improvement, enhance transparency.

During the implementation phase of campaign (02nd to 31st October, 2022), 53 out of 72 MP references, 4 out of 14 Parliamentary Assurances, 214 out of 335 Public Grievances and 87 out of 94 Public Grievance Appeals have been disposed of, while 13526 physical files were weeded out so far. Total 66 Outdoor Cleanliness Campaigns have been carried out. Total ₹ 44860.00 revenue generated by way of disposing of the obsolete items at various offices and about 2236 Square ft area space freed after disposals of scraps/records weeded. During this campaign, offices responsible for public interface and service delivery are being given priority.

The Ministry has been regularly publicizing its activities on the social media. During the campaign, 80 tweets were published, 80 facebook posts, 80 instagram messages and 5 youtube videos were uploaded to acknowledge the work of this Ministry.

Joint Secretary took a round of the Ministry premises at Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi on daily basis to inspect overall cleanliness and review the progress made in the course of implementation of Special Campaign 2.0 in the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and after directions, minor repair work has been undertaken by CPWD.

As a part of the special campaign, the Ministry had facilitated the tie-up of various offices across the country with Self Help Groups (SHGs) in different States / Union Territories. Under the arrangement, the SHGs are offered space for kiosk in respective offices where they can collect various office wastes for recycling. This is intended to promote ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’ (3Rs) as a part of Swachhta Campaign. Total 187 kiosks were installed.

Daily progress is being monitored by a dedicated Team and uploaded on the SCPDM portal hosted by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.