Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), observes World Habitat Day 2024 today in New Delhi

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India observed the World Habitat Day 2024 on 9th October, 2024 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The Minister of State, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, Shri Tokhan Sahu honored the event. The event was also graced by Shri Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary, MoHUA, Shri Satinder Pal Singh, Additional Secretary (Housing), MoHUA and Shri Dinesh Kapila, Economic Adviser (Housing). The other invitees at the event included various stakeholders from Central and State Government functionaries, Mr. Shombi Sharp, Resident Coordinator UNINDIA, senior officials of the Ministry, senior officials of public-sector and autonomous organisations, research and academic institutions and civil-society organisations

“Youth of the country, are crucial and somewhat missing piece of the urban puzzle, to achieve faster growth and also build a brighter and more sustainable future for cities.”, said Shri Tokhan Sahu during his address at the World Habitat Day 2024 Celebration. Minister of State (HUA), in alignment with the theme of World Habitat Day, ‘Engaging Youth to Create a Better Urban Future’, highlighted that India’s population of youth is significantly high compared to other nations with an average age below 35. Therefore, active involvement of the Youth becomes imperative for the success of any scheme/ policy and for achieving the Government’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Expressing heartfelt wishes for a bright future for the children, the Honourable Minister of State (HUA) also extended sincere congratulations and best wishes to their teachers and parents for their invaluable guidance and support

The theme for this year’s World habitat Day is ‘Engaging Youth to Create a Better Urban Future’ which aims at addressing the challenges and opportunities of rapid urbanisation through involvement of youth in participatory processes and local leadership opportunities. The emphasis is on advocating for young people’s active participation in urban planning and decision-making processes to create more inclusive, resilient and sustainable urban environments.

The Secretary, Shri Srinivas Katikithala stressed that India is experiencing a demographic window of opportunity, a “youth bulge”. This youth bulge, can yield critical thinkers, change makers and leaders who will drive India’s growth with proper guidance and support. This young demographic profile of India will be a key driver in reshaping our urban centre, which is marked by their digital proficiency, innovative thinking, and an entrepreneurial spirit. The Secretary, further elaborated on several programmes of the Government such as PMAY-U, DAY-NULM, AMRUT 2.0 etc. which meaningfully engage youth for creating better Urban future.

Additional Secretary (Housing) welcomed all the dignitaries and drew attention to the current theme of the World Habitat Day of Engaging Youth to Create a Better Urban Future. He underlined the importance of identifying and cultivating the skills for unlocking the potential of young people for sustainable urban development and economic growth.

The Government of India has also introduced a range of initiatives in the Union Budget 2024-25 to boost youth education, skill development, innovation, and overall progress. Internship opportunities would be provided to 1 crore youth in the coming 5 years in 500 top companies. A special allocation of ₹2 lakh crore has been allocated towards providing employment and skilling opportunities to 4.1 crore youth over the next five years.

On this occasion, Mr. Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator delivered the message of the Secretary General, United Nations and Ms. Parul Agarwala, Country Programme Manager read out the message of Executive Director, UN Habitat. They emphasised that cities are growing rapidly, and by 2030, 60 percent of urban residents will be under the age of 18. This demographic shift presents a unique opportunity to harness the energy of youth to address urban challenges and create sustainable solutions.

The event was marked by the release of publications by the Minister of State (HUA) and other distinguished guests and prize distribution to school children including specially-abled children in various competitions organised to commemorate the event.

The winners of ‘HUDCO Best Practices award to improve the living environment’ were also felicitated during the event. Shri Dinesh Kapila, Economic Advisor, MoHUA delivered the Vote of Thanks