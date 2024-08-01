Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Issues Guidelines for Sustainable Urban Transport and Traffic Management

Urban planning is a State Subject. As such, planning management, execution & development of urban transport systems including traffic management for critical services are done by respective State Governments/ Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)/ Urban Development Authorities. Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has issued various guiding documents viz. National Urban Transport Policy, 2006, Metro Policy 2017 and Transit Oriented Development Policy to adopt sustainable measures to deal with various transport related issues, including traffic management and congestion.

The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989 and Motor Vehicles (Driving) Regulations, 2017 stipulate provisions regarding traffic management and decongestion for easy accessibility of emergency response/ critical services vehicles.