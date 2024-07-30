National

Ministry of Home Affairs Updates on Anti-Terrorism Measures in Jammu and Kashmir

The Government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.  The approach of the Government is to dismantle the terror eco-system.  Security measures are being strengthened to sustain peace and stability in J&K. The strategies adopted and action taken for containing acts of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir include:

  1. Effective, continuous and sustained actions against terrorists and support structures.
  2. Dismantling of terror ecosystem using whole of government approach.
  3. Crackdown on terror finance such as seizure/attachment of properties belonging to terrorists and their associates under relevant section of Law and banning of anti-national organizations.
  4. Preventive operations involve identifying the strategic supporters of terrorism and initiating investigations to expose their mechanisms of aiding and abetting terrorism.
  5. Multi-pronged strategy to prevent infiltration.
  6. Enhancement of counter insurgency grid.
  7. Special focus on modernization and strengthening of security equipment.
  8. Round-the-clock nakas at strategic points.
  9. Intensified Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) to effectively deal with the challenges posed by terrorist organizations.
  10. Sharing of intelligence inputs on a real-time basis, amongst all security forces, operating in Jammu and Kashmir.
  11. Day & night area domination.

    The above-mentioned strategies and actions have led to a decline in the number of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Details are as under:

Description 2018 2023 2024 (upto21stJuly,24)
Organized Stone Pelting 1328 00 00
Organized Hartal 52 00 00
Terrorist Initiated Incidents 228 46 11
Encounters/CT Operations 189 48 24
Security Forces killed 91 30 14
Civilians killed 55 14 14
