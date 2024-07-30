Ministry of Home Affairs Updates on Anti-Terrorism Measures in Jammu and Kashmir

The Government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism. The approach of the Government is to dismantle the terror eco-system. Security measures are being strengthened to sustain peace and stability in J&K. The strategies adopted and action taken for containing acts of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir include:
- Effective, continuous and sustained actions against terrorists and support structures.
- Dismantling of terror ecosystem using whole of government approach.
- Crackdown on terror finance such as seizure/attachment of properties belonging to terrorists and their associates under relevant section of Law and banning of anti-national organizations.
- Preventive operations involve identifying the strategic supporters of terrorism and initiating investigations to expose their mechanisms of aiding and abetting terrorism.
- Multi-pronged strategy to prevent infiltration.
- Enhancement of counter insurgency grid.
- Special focus on modernization and strengthening of security equipment.
- Round-the-clock nakas at strategic points.
- Intensified Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) to effectively deal with the challenges posed by terrorist organizations.
- Sharing of intelligence inputs on a real-time basis, amongst all security forces, operating in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Day & night area domination.
The above-mentioned strategies and actions have led to a decline in the number of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Details are as under:
|Description
|2018
|2023
|2024 (upto21stJuly,24)
|Organized Stone Pelting
|1328
|00
|00
|Organized Hartal
|52
|00
|00
|Terrorist Initiated Incidents
|228
|46
|11
|Encounters/CT Operations
|189
|48
|24
|Security Forces killed
|91
|30
|14
|Civilians killed
|55
|14
|14