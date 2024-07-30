Ministry of Home Affairs Updates on Anti-Terrorism Measures in Jammu and Kashmir

The Government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism. The approach of the Government is to dismantle the terror eco-system. Security measures are being strengthened to sustain peace and stability in J&K. The strategies adopted and action taken for containing acts of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir include:

Effective, continuous and sustained actions against terrorists and support structures. Dismantling of terror ecosystem using whole of government approach. Crackdown on terror finance such as seizure/attachment of properties belonging to terrorists and their associates under relevant section of Law and banning of anti-national organizations. Preventive operations involve identifying the strategic supporters of terrorism and initiating investigations to expose their mechanisms of aiding and abetting terrorism. Multi-pronged strategy to prevent infiltration. Enhancement of counter insurgency grid. Special focus on modernization and strengthening of security equipment. Round-the-clock nakas at strategic points. Intensified Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) to effectively deal with the challenges posed by terrorist organizations. Sharing of intelligence inputs on a real-time basis, amongst all security forces, operating in Jammu and Kashmir. Day & night area domination.

The above-mentioned strategies and actions have led to a decline in the number of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Details are as under: